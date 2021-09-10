Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Italian GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & Qualifying
Formula 1 / Italian GP Practice report

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening practice at Monza

By:

Lewis Hamilton led from Formula 1 title rival Max Verstappen in opening practice for the Italian Grand Prix on Friday, topping the single session before qualifying this evening for Mercedes.

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening practice at Monza

After losing the lead of the drivers’ championship at Zandvoort last Sunday, Hamilton made an early statement in his bid to leapfrog Verstappen again by setting the pace at Monza on Friday afternoon.

Hamilton spent the early part of the session trading fastest lap times with Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate, Sergio Perez, who topped the timesheets at the halfway point in the session.

After seeing Verstappen go fastest upon switching to the soft tyre, Hamilton continued running on the slower medium compound, but nevertheless managed to snatch top spot away.

Hamilton’s lap of 1m20.926s was enough to give him P1 at the chequered flag despite a number of late efforts by drivers on the soft tyres, something Mercedes opted against with either of its cars.

Verstappen was left to settle for second place for Red Bull, finishing 0.452 seconds off Hamilton’s time, while Valtteri Bottas sat a further seven-hundredths of a second back in third place.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In the early part of the session, Verstappen reported that he was struggling with his car at low speed, noting a lack of rear grip at the exit of the Rettifilo chicane.

Verstappen’s P2 time was briefly beaten by McLaren’s Lando Norris with a couple of minutes remaining in the session, only for the British driver’s time to be deleted for exceeding track limits at Parabolica.

Norris was warned over team radio that he would encounter a number of drivers going slow on their outlaps, serving as “good practice for how bad it could be in qualifying” with drivers trying to find a tow and a gap on-track.

Aston Martin enjoyed an impressive session as Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel finished fourth and sixth respectively, the duo split by 2020 Monza winner Pierre Gasly. All three drivers set their best laps on the soft compound tyre.

Home favourite Ferrari got just one car into the top 10 as Carlos Sainz Jr finished seventh, nine-tenths of a second off Hamilton’s benchmark. Team-mate Charles Leclerc could only managed 11th place overall, although he did set a time good enough for sixth before it got deleted due to track limits.

Fernando Alonso rose to eighth place for Alpine with a late lap, edging ahead of McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, with both drivers setting their best time on mediums. Sergio Perez completed the top 10 for Red Bull, having only gained one-tenth of a second from his mid-session P1 time.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Norris ended the session 12th for McLaren after his deleted time had improved his best lap by nine-tenths of a second. He reported early in the session that his brake pedal felt “spongy”, resulting in three occasions where he missed the first chicane.

Antonio Giovinazzi finished 13th for Alfa Romeo ahead of AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, who encountered confusion with his seat belts and a power issue during the session.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon ended FP1 in 15th place ahead of Robert Kubica, who continued to deputise for Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo, returning to the track where he scored his maiden F1 podium in 2006.

Williams duo George Russell and Nicholas Latifi could only managed 17th and 18th, while the Haas pair of Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher propped up the timesheets.

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 28 1'20.926     257.702
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen 22 1'21.378 0.452 0.452 256.270
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas 29 1'21.451 0.525 0.073 256.041
4 Canada Lance Stroll 23 1'21.676 0.750 0.225 255.335
5 France Pierre Gasly 28 1'21.719 0.793 0.043 255.201
6 Germany Sebastian Vettel 26 1'21.824 0.898 0.105 254.873
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 26 1'21.914 0.988 0.090 254.593
8 Spain Fernando Alonso 24 1'21.926 1.000 0.012 254.556
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 27 1'22.003 1.077 0.077 254.317
10 Mexico Sergio Perez 23 1'22.039 1.113 0.036 254.205
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

F1 Italian GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & Qualifying

Previous article

F1 Italian GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & Qualifying
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening practice at Monza

26 min
2
Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

5 h
3
Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

1 d
4
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

1 d
5
Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

3 h
Latest news
F1 Italian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening practice at Monza
F1

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening practice at Monza

26m
F1 Italian GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & Qualifying
F1

F1 Italian GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & Qualifying

1 h
Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"
F1

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"

2 h
Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
F1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

3 h
Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms
F1

Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"
Formula 1

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"

Bottas motivated by chance to build ‘a bit of a project’ at Alfa Romeo
Formula 1

Bottas motivated by chance to build ‘a bit of a project’ at Alfa Romeo

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Trending Today

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening practice at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening practice at Monza

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

Silverstone announces July date for 2022 British Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Silverstone announces July date for 2022 British Grand Prix

Aragon MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP2 for Ducati
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP2 for Ducati

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994

Formula 1
4 h
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

OPINION: After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Plus

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Plus

Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion Plus

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a team-mate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Plus

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Autosport, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Latest news

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening practice at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening practice at Monza

F1 Italian GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & Qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & Qualifying

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.