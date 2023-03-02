Subscribe
Previous / Why new rear wing hints at change of F1 approach for Mercedes Next / How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive

Lewis Hamilton says he knew of the challenges the Mercedes Formula 1 team faces with the W14 from the first time he drove the new car at its shakedown day.

Adam Cooper
By:
Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive

His comments echo those the seven-time world champion made after his first run in the troubled W13 last season in what turned out to be his first winless campaign in F1.

However Hamilton says that the team is in much better shape as the porpoising that afflicted the old car is now absent, making it easier to push on with performance development.

"I knew from the moment I drove the car where we were, and the challenges that we would be facing,” said Hamilton.

"On the positive, not having the bouncing this year is a huge plus.

"Trying to understand what the problems were whilst having bouncing really masked so many things, it made it difficult to figure out what was up. So we don't have that now.

"And now we can focus on just pure performance. So I've been encouraged to see just the focus and the courage of everyone within the team, they are so focused on getting us back to the top.

"So we're not where we wanted to start a season, naturally.

"But this still is a multi-championship winning team and group of people. So I believe in them."

PLUS: Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, Angela Cullen, Physiotherapist, Mercedes-AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, Angela Cullen, Physiotherapist, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Asked if he was as confident and bullish as team-mate George Russell appeared to be after several days of work by the team, Hamilton was more guarded.

"I wouldn't use those words now,” he noted. “But I think naturally for everyone who's gone through those three days will know where they sit and what tools they've got to work with.

PLUS: What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

"So naturally, you arrive here with a much better understanding of the challenges that are ahead.

"And I think we've had a few really good days of digesting the data, I've been on calls with the team every day, really deep diving.

"Everyone's been working so hard to make sure that we arrive here the best prepared we can from the information we have. We still have a challenge, a good challenge up ahead of us."

The form of Mercedes should be helped by the introduction of a different spec of wing for this weekend, one that is more optimised for the Bahrain track.

In last week’s testing, the team used a higher downforce wing that is relevant to a wider range of tracks as part of its correlation and testing programme .

"In terms of the things that we have here we've got a wing that we're going to try, which we hope will be more suited to this circuit,” said Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"But I don't think that's going to change everything, but hopefully will push us in the right direction.

"Like everyone does, there was data to go through, we have definitely a much better understanding of where we need to put the car, where the weak points of the car are.

"Those won't be fixed right now. But the men and women back in the factory are focusing on getting there as soon as possible."

shares
comments

Related video

Why new rear wing hints at change of F1 approach for Mercedes

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
FIA has no issue with Hamilton rainbow helmet at F1 Bahrain GP

FIA has no issue with Hamilton rainbow helmet at F1 Bahrain GP

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

FIA has no issue with Hamilton rainbow helmet at F1 Bahrain GP FIA has no issue with Hamilton rainbow helmet at F1 Bahrain GP

Stroll was "protecting" injured wrist during Bahrain GP practice

Stroll was "protecting" injured wrist during Bahrain GP practice

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Stroll was "protecting" injured wrist during Bahrain GP practice Stroll was "protecting" injured wrist during Bahrain GP practice

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Latest news

Imola earmarked for first F1 qualifying experiment

Imola earmarked for first F1 qualifying experiment

F1 Formula 1

Imola earmarked for first F1 qualifying experiment Imola earmarked for first F1 qualifying experiment

F1 Bahrain GP - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Bahrain GP - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1

F1 Bahrain GP - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Bahrain GP - Start time, how to watch & more

FIA has no issue with Hamilton rainbow helmet at F1 Bahrain GP

FIA has no issue with Hamilton rainbow helmet at F1 Bahrain GP

F1 Formula 1

FIA has no issue with Hamilton rainbow helmet at F1 Bahrain GP FIA has no issue with Hamilton rainbow helmet at F1 Bahrain GP

M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson drives WRC Rally1 Puma

M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson drives WRC Rally1 Puma

WRC WRC

M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson drives WRC Rally1 Puma M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson drives WRC Rally1 Puma

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Stuart Codling

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Somerfield

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Luke Smith

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.