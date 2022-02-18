Tickets Subscribe
COTA signs new five-year F1 deal for United States GP
Formula 1 / Mercedes launch News

Hamilton has returned for new F1 season in ‘attack mode’, says Wolff

Lewis Hamilton has returned from his winter exile in ‘attack mode’, says his Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff.

Hamilton has returned for new F1 season in 'attack mode', says Wolff
Jonathan Noble
By:

In the wake of the controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi, where Hamilton lost the title on the final lap after the questionable handling of safety car rules, the seven-time champion disappeared from the public spotlight.

And with Wolff suggesting over the winter that Hamilton was ‘disillusioned’ with the sport because of what happened and could not be guaranteed to come back, that prompted rumours of a potential retirement.

But as Hamilton appeared at the Mercedes W13 launch at Silverstone on Friday, Wolff said that the time away from F1 has actually helped fire up his driver.

“I think what he did was absolutely right, to take himself out of the microcosmos of Formula 1 and step aside - and blackout socially.

“He has come back in a great mindset. He is positive, he is determined.

"And yet again, adversity that was thrown at him will make him stronger. And as he said, it's attack mode.”

Wolff said Hamilton’s attitude right now was similar to how he felt at the Brazilian Grand Prix, when he did not let a qualifying disqualification get him down and he responded with a brilliant win.

Mercedes W13

Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

“Certainly the disqualification in Brazil created the situation for him where the determination on doing the talking on the track was enormous,” added Wolff.

“And from then on, there was no looking back. Lewis destroyed the competition in every single race going forward.

“Also on the Sunday in Abu Dhabi, I think that adversity has always made him stronger, more resilient and determined.

"And this is the attitude I feel in him right now and also the mindset that I see in the team.”

Despite the uncertainty about what Hamilton would do in the days after Abu Dhabi, Wolff said that he never doubted he would come back.

“I was never concerned that he was leaving,” he said.

“Within the team, we knew that he needed to take the time to reflect on things and particularly to understand how he would come back in the best possible frame of mind.

"So there was, on our side, no worries about him not coming back.”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Plus

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Mercedes became the latest team to present a 2022 Formula 1 challenger on Friday as its W13 was revealed, with its silver livery making a comeback. But on the back of its fierce 2021 title battle and with an aerodynamic testing handicap, can Mercedes' new chariot mount a title defence - or will W13 prove to be unlucky?

Formula 1
1 h
The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Plus

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled its bold new F1-75, which appears to take an outside-the-box interpretation of Formula 1's new 2022 regulations. A number of design cues that, unintentionally or not, draw attention to the past are among the curiosities in a concept the team hopes will end its lengthy title drought

Formula 1
21 h
The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022 Plus

The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo’s early struggles getting up to speed at McLaren was a big story in Formula 1 in 2021. He improved to score that famous Monza win, but was still beaten in the championship by Lando Norris. As they enter their second season as team-mates, here’s how the McLaren drivers have switched places in one important consideration

Formula 1
Feb 16, 2022
The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson Plus

The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson

Kingspan’s all-too-brief involvement with the Mercedes Formula 1 team is a salutary lesson in corporate hubris. MARK GALLAGHER ponders a peculiar arrangement which was, at best, tone deaf

Formula 1
Feb 14, 2022
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Plus

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2022
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Plus

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Plus

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

After a shy start to the 2022 Formula 1 launch season, the eye-catching scenes are in full flow thanks to Aston Martin and McLaren respectively. Both teams have provided a snapshot of what to expect this year along with a hint at the key battlegrounds and developments to come

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Plus

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
Feb 11, 2022
