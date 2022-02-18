COTA signs new five-year F1 deal for United States GP

COTA has been a mainstay on the F1 calendar since F1 returned to the United States in 2012, and has enjoyed a surge in interest lately thanks to the growth in the American fanbase.

F1 reported a crowd of 400,000 for October’s race weekend at COTA, which was the last race under the previous contract.

A new deal for the United States GP at COTA was always expected, with an official announcement being made on Friday to ensure the track will stay on the calendar until at least the end of the 2026 season.

“We are thrilled to be announcing the extension with the Circuit of The Americas ahead of the exciting new 2022 season,” said F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali.

“I want to thank the promoter for their ongoing dedication and enthusiasm for Formula 1 where together we are continuing to grow the excitement around our sport in the US following the huge success of Netflix, the work of ESPN, and the incredible season we had in 2021.

“Austin is a great city, and the track is a favourite for all the drivers, and we cannot wait to be back in October for more action and entertainment.”

The Drive to Survive Netflix series has been instrumental in fuelling F1’s growth in the United States, which will host two grands prix for the first time since 1984 this year. The inaugural Miami Grand Prix is scheduled to take place in May. There also remains interest from Las Vegas in potentially hosting a race incorporating its famous Strip.

Miami circuit Photo by: Liberty Media

COTA was purpose-built for F1 ahead of the revival of the United States Grand Prix 10 years ago. The race dropped off the calendar following the 2007 race at Indianapolis, two years after the tyregate debacle that saw six cars start the race.

“The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix has become one of the biggest and greatest events in the world,” said COTA founding partner Bobby Epstein.

“We are extremely proud it has found a home in Texas - at Circuit of The Americas - and are grateful to the millions of fans who visited us over our first decade. We knew Austin, along with our neighbours in San Antonio and beyond, would be welcoming hosts - and they proved it.

“Thanks to everyone in the Formula 1 community for supporting our endeavours and rewarding our hard work. We are glad to have renewed our commitments and look forward to many more years of world championship racing, entertainment, and fun.”