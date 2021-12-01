Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 2022 cars to be on edge like F2, says Norris
Formula 1 News

Hamilton has "moved into overdrive" in F1 title battle - Brundle

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Lewis Hamilton has "moved into overdrive" in the latter part of the 2021 Formula 1 season as his title battle with Max Verstappen intensifies, according to ex-F1 racer Martin Brundle.

Hamilton has "moved into overdrive" in F1 title battle - Brundle

Mercedes driver Hamilton took victory in the Russian Grand Prix at the end of September, but then went without a win in the next three events as championship rival Verstappen increased his lead in the standings to 19 points.

But, after fitting a new engine in the Brazilian Grand Prix, Hamilton took a superb win despite starting from 10th on the grid after a penalty.

The seven-time champion then went on to dominate the following race in Qatar to reduce the gap to Verstappen to just eight points ahead of the final two races in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

Brundle reckons that moving up a gear in the second half of the season has always been a Hamilton trait, and that both he and his team have repeated the trick again this year.

"It's almost like he's moved into overdrive," the Sky F1 pundit told selected media including Autosport.

"He used to do that after the summer break, and people just didn't see which way he went when he took his Mercedes titles.

"And I think he's done the same again, probably a little bit later in the day, and Mercedes have done the same thing as Lewis has done. All of a sudden, you wonder if he's not now the favourite for the championship with this kind of momentum.

"But it only needs some kind of trip-up, reliability, contact, puncture, whatever, and Max can take the title next weekend. Probably won't, but could.

"It's that finely balanced. And I think the ebb and flow of the season is what Red Bull will be very much hoping for."

Hamilton won easily in Qatar to trim Verstappen's points lead

Hamilton won easily in Qatar to trim Verstappen's points lead

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Hamilton raced with an older engine in Qatar, but will have the more powerful unit he used in Brazil at his disposal again in this weekend's inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Despite that, 158-race F1 veteran Brundle doesn't think the British driver will be able to dominate the way he did in Qatar.

"No, I don't," the 62-year-old said when asked if he expected Hamilton to replicate his crushing Qatar win in Jeddah.

"Because I think they used that [Brazil] engine hard, you know, and Mercedes have had a what they call deg, degradation of their motors.

"Red Bull seemed to have a rear wing that works incredibly well at some tracks and not others and that they seem a little bit two-dimensional in that respect.

"I know there's eight points in it, and the points mean everything. But who would you put your money on?

"I mean, it is literally the one incident can change it, but I don't think they'll be as dominant as Brazil, but I still think there'll be the car to beat in Saudi Arabia."

The season finale in Abu Dhabi, which Verstappen won last year, will take place on a revised layout as a result of changes aimed at improving opportunities for overtaking. Brundle reckons the tweaks will benefit the characteristics of Hamilton's car.

Abu Dhabi track has undergone significant revisions

Abu Dhabi track has undergone significant revisions

Photo by: Motorsport Images

 

"That's changed dramatically," he said of Abu Dhabi.

"Red Bull dominated there last year, but you have to remember that Lewis was still recovering from COVID and was not on top form at all. And Max had the run of the place.

"The track's changed a lot, it's much faster, it's about 11 seconds a lap faster.

"When it comes to high speed, high or higher speed circuits, the Mercedes looks to have the upper hand.

"So these next two circuits I'm sure Mercedes is feeling pretty confident there."

Watch the Saudi Arabian GP live, only on Sky Sports F1 on Sunday 5th December.

shares
comments

Related video

F1 2022 cars to be on edge like F2, says Norris
Previous article

F1 2022 cars to be on edge like F2, says Norris
Load comments
Pablo Elizalde More
Pablo Elizalde
Seidl: F1 doesn't need permanent stewards for consistent decisions
Formula 1

Seidl: F1 doesn't need permanent stewards for consistent decisions

Verstappen has "polished up" aggression in F1, says Ricciardo
Formula 1

Verstappen has "polished up" aggression in F1, says Ricciardo

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix Plus
Formula 1

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Windtunnel gains mean no point in 2022 F1 car sim run
Formula 1

Hamilton: Windtunnel gains mean no point in 2022 F1 car sim run

The 10 best drivers in Formula 1 history: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Formula 1

The 10 best drivers in Formula 1 history: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher Qatar GP Plus
Formula 1

The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher

Latest news

Hamilton has "moved into overdrive" in F1 title battle - Brundle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton has "moved into overdrive" in F1 title battle - Brundle

F1 2022 cars to be on edge like F2, says Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 cars to be on edge like F2, says Norris

McLaren F1 driver Norris to move to Monaco from UK
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris to move to Monaco from UK

How Williams restarted his F1 team from scratch after Wolf split
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Williams restarted his F1 team from scratch after Wolf split

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
20 h
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Plus

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at  Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as BEN ANDERSON discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren  Plus

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren 

From being lapped by his own team-mate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Plus

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing windtunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher Plus

The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles at a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2021
Why F1’s inconvenient penalties have to stay Plus

Why F1’s inconvenient penalties have to stay

OPINION: Quibbles over the length of time taken by Formula 1's stewards over decisions are entirely valid. But however inconvenient it is, there can be no questioning the importance of having clearly defined rules that everyone understands and can stick to. Recent events have shown that ambiguity could have big consequences

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.