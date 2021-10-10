Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vettel explains dry F1 tyre gamble in Turkish GP Next / Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy

By:

Lewis Hamilton believes he wasn't on the best race strategy for the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix and feels he should have either pitted earlier or gone to the end without stopping.

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy

The Mercedes driver had climbed up to third place from 11th on the grid, having taken a 10-place grid penalty coming into the race for an engine change, and was the last of the runners to make his sole pitstop for fresh intermediates on lap 50 – while Esteban Ocon was the only driver not to stop for the entire race.

With the intermediate tyres Hamilton started on fading in performance due to heavy wear, Mercedes called him in with eight laps to go which dropped him to fifth place behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

The majority of drivers suffered with a graining phase on fresh intermediate tyres, losing performance around two to three laps into the stint, meaning Hamilton dropped the rear of Leclerc and came under pressure from Pierre Gasly behind.

While Hamilton was able to hold on to fifth place at the chequered flag, he let his frustration be known over his Mercedes team radio throughout his final stint about his race strategy.

Speaking after the race, Hamilton felt Mercedes should have either pitted him earlier and in sequence to the drivers he was fighting or instructed him to preserve tyre life to make it to the end without pitting.

"The tyres are bald, so you don't know how far they're going to go," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

"And so there is definitely the worry of the life of the tyre. But also I wasn't really that fast at the end there. I was struggling at low grip. Not really sure why.

"Then all of a sudden, I have not such bad place. But I was losing performance to the guys behind.

"I think probably in hindsight, I should have either stayed out or come in much earlier. Because when you come in with eight laps to go, you don't have time to go through the graining phase of tyre on a drying track. So then I went through this whole sliding phase where I nearly lost four positions. A bit frustrating, but it is what it is.

"It felt good to be in third and it was like, 'if I can just hold on to this, this is a great result from 11th'. Fifth is worse but it could be worse."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff revealed the team's strategy predicted Hamilton would have been caught by Perez and Leclerc had he stayed out until the finish and wanted to avoid the higher risk of tyre failure due to extreme wear.

"Yeah, DNFing and you are losing all the points, that is obviously catastrophic," Wolff told Sky Sports F1. "He would have been caught up by Perez and Leclerc in any case if we would have tried to stay out so that that would not have worked.

"The conservative play, pitting early on track behind Perez and Leclerc and trying to overtake probably the best, but the probability was not the right thing to do."

With F1 world title rival Max Verstappen finishing the Turkish GP as runner-up to Valtteri Bottas, the Red Bull driver has regained the world championship lead by six points from Hamilton.

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel explains dry F1 tyre gamble in Turkish GP

Previous article

Vettel explains dry F1 tyre gamble in Turkish GP

Next article

Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it

Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth

2 h
3
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

1 d
4
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead

22 min
5
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Bottas dominates ahead of Verstappen

2 h
Latest news
Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton
F1

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton

5m
Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead
F1

Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead

22m
Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it
F1

Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it

30m
Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy
F1

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy

1 h
Vettel explains dry F1 tyre gamble in Turkish GP
F1

Vettel explains dry F1 tyre gamble in Turkish GP

1 h
Latest videos
Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay 04:48
Formula 1
6 h

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver 06:11
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

More
Haydn Cobb
Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton Turkish GP
Formula 1

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton

Vettel explains dry F1 tyre gamble in Turkish GP Turkish GP
Formula 1

Vettel explains dry F1 tyre gamble in Turkish GP

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more Turkish GP
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it Turkish GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change Turkish GP
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change

Hamilton at 100 wins: In his adversaries’ words Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton at 100 wins: In his adversaries’ words

Trending Today

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead

F1 Turkish GP: Bottas dominates ahead of Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Bottas dominates ahead of Verstappen

Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it

Vettel explains dry F1 tyre gamble in Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel explains dry F1 tyre gamble in Turkish GP

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact
BTCC BTCC

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Plus

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
5 h
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021

Latest news

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton

Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead

Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.