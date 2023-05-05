Subscribe
Previous / Has F1 become a victim of its own success amid ‘boring races’ backlash? Next / The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Hamilton explains new F1 support team structure following Cullen departure

Lewis Hamilton has explained his revised support team structure, and that former physiotherapist Angela Cullen's role is now shared between two people at Formula 1 races.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG speaks to the media

Cullen, who was a key member of Hamilton's support team as his physio and assistant, departed from her role early in the season.

Her role is now split between two new physiotherapists, although much of Hamilton's support network remains the same behind the scenes.

Hamilton and Cullen remain in contact to plan "the next fun adventure", and the seven-time world champion added that he hoped they could potentially climb Mount Everest together in the future.

"I have a slightly different setup, [Angela's old] role is shared between two individuals," he explained.

"The rest of my team is the same. Ange and I was talking just the other day, we stay in contact quite consistently.

"We're always going to be in each other's lives, always looking forward to the next fun adventure, whether it be skydiving, whether it be climbing Mount Everest together at some stage, probably - who knows. And just continuing to support each other in our journeys.

"The setup I have right now is great. One of the guys - Steve-O - has been with me since my first race at McLaren, he also came here when I moved from McLaren to here as my gearbox technician. And then he's moved on to several different roles and he's helping me right now.

"Otherwise I'm working with someone on my training, she's here, Kylie. And then I have Santi here as well, I have Penni. I have a great support structure."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, on the grid with Angela Cullen, Physiotherapist, Mercedes AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, on the grid with Angela Cullen, Physiotherapist, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Asked about his longevity in F1, Hamilton explained that although much of his continued ability to perform in the championship was down to training and diet, he felt that the willingness to continue to make sacrifices also stood him in good stead.

He added that, compared to his first years in the championship, he feels much more adept at prioritising recovery between races - particularly with the support of the fitness staff around him.

"My recovery's better because I'm more focused on recovery than I ever was before," he said.

"When I was 22, I wasn't focused on recovery. I didn't even know anything about recovery. I was just going home, probably having a pizza, not knowing what I needed to do the next day.

"For recovery, I didn't have any specialists around me to help me navigate that.

"I had a physio, but we didn't do a huge amount. We did some training together, we did some swimming together, but otherwise I didn't have all the details of how you want to eat, how to replenish the liquid you lose, stretching, all those different things.

"I wasn't doing that back then. But I mean, I don't know if those drivers back in the day were that fit, so they probably fell off more than us because we train a lot more than they did back then."

shares
comments

Related video

Has F1 become a victim of its own success amid ‘boring races’ backlash?

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Verstappen wants Red Bull "review" of Azerbaijan F1 call that cost him lead

Verstappen wants Red Bull "review" of Azerbaijan F1 call that cost him lead

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Verstappen wants Red Bull "review" of Azerbaijan F1 call that cost him lead Verstappen wants Red Bull "review" of Azerbaijan F1 call that cost him lead

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez leads dominant Red Bull 1-2 from Leclerc

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez leads dominant Red Bull 1-2 from Leclerc

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez leads dominant Red Bull 1-2 from Leclerc F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez leads dominant Red Bull 1-2 from Leclerc

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Baku F1 recovery drive "shows the hunger is still there"

Hamilton: Baku F1 recovery drive "shows the hunger is still there"

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Hamilton: Baku F1 recovery drive "shows the hunger is still there" Hamilton: Baku F1 recovery drive "shows the hunger is still there"

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Formula 1

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Mercedes More
Mercedes
F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Wolff: Mercedes F1 car revamp under cost cap a "painful process"

Wolff: Mercedes F1 car revamp under cost cap a "painful process"

Formula 1
Miami GP

Wolff: Mercedes F1 car revamp under cost cap a "painful process" Wolff: Mercedes F1 car revamp under cost cap a "painful process"

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Latest news

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP1 and FP2

Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP1 and FP2

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP1 and FP2 Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP1 and FP2

Da Costa: Jaguar Formula E performance 'equal' with Porsche

Da Costa: Jaguar Formula E performance 'equal' with Porsche

FE Formula E
Monaco ePrix

Da Costa: Jaguar Formula E performance 'equal' with Porsche Da Costa: Jaguar Formula E performance 'equal' with Porsche

Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing

Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing

NAS NASCAR

Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe