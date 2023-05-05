Hamilton explains new F1 support team structure following Cullen departure
Lewis Hamilton has explained his revised support team structure, and that former physiotherapist Angela Cullen's role is now shared between two people at Formula 1 races.
Cullen, who was a key member of Hamilton's support team as his physio and assistant, departed from her role early in the season.
Her role is now split between two new physiotherapists, although much of Hamilton's support network remains the same behind the scenes.
Hamilton and Cullen remain in contact to plan "the next fun adventure", and the seven-time world champion added that he hoped they could potentially climb Mount Everest together in the future.
"I have a slightly different setup, [Angela's old] role is shared between two individuals," he explained.
"The rest of my team is the same. Ange and I was talking just the other day, we stay in contact quite consistently.
"We're always going to be in each other's lives, always looking forward to the next fun adventure, whether it be skydiving, whether it be climbing Mount Everest together at some stage, probably - who knows. And just continuing to support each other in our journeys.
"The setup I have right now is great. One of the guys - Steve-O - has been with me since my first race at McLaren, he also came here when I moved from McLaren to here as my gearbox technician. And then he's moved on to several different roles and he's helping me right now.
"Otherwise I'm working with someone on my training, she's here, Kylie. And then I have Santi here as well, I have Penni. I have a great support structure."
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, on the grid with Angela Cullen, Physiotherapist, Mercedes AMG
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Asked about his longevity in F1, Hamilton explained that although much of his continued ability to perform in the championship was down to training and diet, he felt that the willingness to continue to make sacrifices also stood him in good stead.
He added that, compared to his first years in the championship, he feels much more adept at prioritising recovery between races - particularly with the support of the fitness staff around him.
"My recovery's better because I'm more focused on recovery than I ever was before," he said.
"When I was 22, I wasn't focused on recovery. I didn't even know anything about recovery. I was just going home, probably having a pizza, not knowing what I needed to do the next day.
"For recovery, I didn't have any specialists around me to help me navigate that.
"I had a physio, but we didn't do a huge amount. We did some training together, we did some swimming together, but otherwise I didn't have all the details of how you want to eat, how to replenish the liquid you lose, stretching, all those different things.
"I wasn't doing that back then. But I mean, I don't know if those drivers back in the day were that fit, so they probably fell off more than us because we train a lot more than they did back then."
