Hamilton: De Vries sacking “how Red Bull works” in F1
Lewis Hamilton has said the early dismissal of Nyck de Vries from his AlphaTauri Formula 1 seat was typical of “how Red Bull works”.
De Vries was sacked by Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko last week after a disappointing first half to the 2023 campaign.
His axing is the latest in the long line of mid-season swaps by Red Bull, with the Dutchman being replaced by Daniel Ricciardo from this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.
PLUS: The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
Hamilton, who worked with de Vries when he was a Mercedes reserve driver in 2021 and 2022, made it clear that he felt the move to replace him before the summer break was premature.
Asked if he felt that de Vries was dropped too early, Hamilton said: “Yes. But that's how Red Bull do it.”
Pushed on whether there was an aspect of it being how F1 works, in being tough on rookies, Hamilton added: “You can say that's how Red Bull works.”
While Hamilton felt that Red Bull's move had been hasty, he maintained faith that de Vries' racing career was far from over despite the setback.
“I was definitely surprised to see the decision for poor Nyck,” said Hamilton.
“He's such a talented young man, and such a nice guy as well. I think the future is still bright for him and he will have lots of great options for the future.”
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
De Vries’ exit from F1 has opened an opportunity for Ricciardo, whose return is no surprise for Hamilton based on how ingrained he has been in F1 weekends so far this season.
“He has been here all year,” said Hamilton. “He's been in every drivers' briefing this year.
“He was in the drivers’ briefings, but not been actually competing, which is rare. You don't normally see a reserve driver in the drivers' briefing, but I think I'm not surprised to see him back.”
De Vries is the latest driver who has been the victim of a mid-season driver shuffle at Red Bull, although these have typically revolved around the energy drink company’s main team.
In recent years, Daniil Kvyat lost his Red Bull seat in a swap with Max Verstappen in 2016, while Pierre Gasly was swapped for Alex Albon in 2019.
Albon lasted until the end of the 2020 season and moved into a third driver role with Red Bull before making a successful racing return with Williams in 2022.
Perez: Ricciardo AlphaTauri F1 move “doesn’t change anything”
Ricciardo: de Vries can “get back up” after losing AlphaTauri F1 drive
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Hamilton: Red Bull lookalike McLaren an F1 wake-up call for Mercedes
Hamilton: Red Bull lookalike McLaren an F1 wake-up call for Mercedes Hamilton: Red Bull lookalike McLaren an F1 wake-up call for Mercedes
The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory
The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory
Perez: Ricciardo AlphaTauri F1 move “doesn’t change anything”
Perez: Ricciardo AlphaTauri F1 move “doesn’t change anything” Perez: Ricciardo AlphaTauri F1 move “doesn’t change anything”
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
Ricciardo "pitching" for Red Bull F1 to take him over Perez for 2025
Ricciardo "pitching" for Red Bull F1 to take him over Perez for 2025 Ricciardo "pitching" for Red Bull F1 to take him over Perez for 2025
Latest news
Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”
Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me” Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”
WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead
WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead
FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls
FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls
Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory
The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.