Subscribe
Previous / Ricciardo: Working with former race engineer helped rebuild confidence in F1 sim Next / Hamilton: De Vries sacking “how Red Bull works” in F1
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Perez: Ricciardo AlphaTauri F1 move “doesn’t change anything”

Sergio Perez says that Daniel Ricciardo’s move to the AlphaTauri Formula 1 team “doesn’t change anything” for him, and adds that his own future is in his hands.

Adam Cooper
By:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Many observers see Ricciardo’s arrival at AlphaTauri as the replacement for Nyck de Vries as in effect a holding situation and an opportunity for the Australian to put in a claim for a return to a Red Bull Racing seat.

Perez is contracted to the end of 2024, which has led many observers to assume that Ricciardo will return to RBR after a season and a half with AlphaTauri.

However, the Mexican insisted that it's normal for his seat to be coveted by other drivers.

“From my side, it doesn't change anything, because like I’ve said, I drive for Red Bull," said Perez when asked by Autosport about the recent developments.

"There's not just Daniel out there, it's Yuki [Tsunoda], more than half of the grid will love to drive for Red Bull. So it doesn't change anything.”

He added: "I've been in F1 for 13 years so I'm not a guy that any more thinks so much further ahead.

“I've been with the engineers, so to be honest, I haven't even had the time to discuss what's going on with Daniel. I think it's a great opportunity for him. And that's it.

Daniel Ricciardo, Scuderia AlphaTauri

Daniel Ricciardo, Scuderia AlphaTauri

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

“I'm focusing on Hungary and then in Belgium, I'm not really thinking about 2025, it's so far ahead. It's nonsense to think that far away."

Offering a thought for de Vries, Perez said: "Well, I feel sorry for Nyck. He had a very short experience, it was quite brutal in that regard - it was a very short experience of F1.

"But you never know what the future will hold for him. And it's just how it is, this is F1."

Following his one-off substitute appearance for Williams at Monza year, de Vries competed on 10 occasions for AlphaTauri, failing to score a point in 2023.

Pressed as to whether de Vries had deserved more time, Perez said: "It's really hard to balance it out. Sometimes there are drivers that have a bit more time than others just because of circumstances. He was unlucky that Daniel was available."

The removal of de Vries from AlphaTauri is the latest in a series of instances of in-season driver changes at the two Red Bull-owned teams. 

Yet Perez noted of his future: "It's in my hands, correct.

Read Also:

"I am the first one, I'm a winner, I don't like having bad weekends, it's not what I'm here for. I would rather be at home doing something else.

“I'm here because I know that I can do it, I've done it before. People just on the sofa forget how much in the little details we are. You've seen it with other drivers, other teams. They've had different difficult periods but then they don't have 20 replacements after each session like they do with the Red Bull drivers.”

shares
comments

Ricciardo: Working with former race engineer helped rebuild confidence in F1 sim

Hamilton: De Vries sacking “how Red Bull works” in F1
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Ricciardo: de Vries can “get back up” after losing AlphaTauri F1 drive

Ricciardo: de Vries can “get back up” after losing AlphaTauri F1 drive

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Ricciardo: de Vries can “get back up” after losing AlphaTauri F1 drive Ricciardo: de Vries can “get back up” after losing AlphaTauri F1 drive

Tsunoda: De Vries' F1 feedback like Lauda in Rush movie

Tsunoda: De Vries' F1 feedback like Lauda in Rush movie

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Tsunoda: De Vries' F1 feedback like Lauda in Rush movie Tsunoda: De Vries' F1 feedback like Lauda in Rush movie

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Sergio Perez More
Sergio Perez
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Perez “couldn’t care less” about F1 future speculation

Perez “couldn’t care less” about F1 future speculation

Formula 1

Perez “couldn’t care less” about F1 future speculation Perez “couldn’t care less” about F1 future speculation

Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

Formula 1

Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Hamilton: De Vries sacking “how Red Bull works” in F1

Hamilton: De Vries sacking “how Red Bull works” in F1

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Hamilton: De Vries sacking “how Red Bull works” in F1 Hamilton: De Vries sacking “how Red Bull works” in F1

Ricciardo "pitching" for Red Bull F1 to take him over Perez for 2025

Ricciardo "pitching" for Red Bull F1 to take him over Perez for 2025

Formula 1

Ricciardo "pitching" for Red Bull F1 to take him over Perez for 2025 Ricciardo "pitching" for Red Bull F1 to take him over Perez for 2025

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Latest news

Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”

Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”

INDY IndyCar

Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me” Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”

WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead

WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead

FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls

FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinuackas

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe