Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Autosport Podcast: F1 Saudi Arabian GP review
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Hamilton: Consensus on F1 overtaking rules "doesn't apply to one of us"

By:

Lewis Hamilton has suggested there is only one Formula 1 driver who doesn't understand you cannot overtake off track, after the latest clashes between himself and Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia.

Hamilton: Consensus on F1 overtaking rules "doesn't apply to one of us"

Verstappen pushed Hamilton off the track during last month's Brazilian Grand Prix, but FIA race director Michael Masi decided not to refer the matter to the stewards, the incident therefore not being investigated.

After the race Mercedes feared the non-call would set a precedent by suggesting that henceforth they would be allowed to leave the track to gain or keep a position.

At Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Verstappen ran Hamilton wide at Turn 1 on two separate occasions to stay ahead of the Mercedes, with the FIA twice ordering him to give the position back.

The first time the order was reset on the grid after a red flag, the second time Verstappen and Hamilton collided on the straight in an apparent miscommunication over giving the place back, Verstappen being handed a post-race 10-second penalty for "erratic" braking.

It's the latest episode in a long series of incidents, which also includes crashes between the two at Silverstone and Monza.

Hamilton, who said after the finish Verstappen was "over the limit" with some of his actions, thinks the lack of clear guidance from race control has muddied the waters and opened the door for more controversy in Jeddah.

He said all other drivers understand they can't overtake off the track and keep the position but suggested that consensus "doesn’t apply to one of us", implying Verstappen.

"I don’t think I’ve changed the way that I race," he said.

"I think we’re seeing multiple incidents this year where even with Brazil we’re supposed to do our racing on track in between the white lines and the rules haven’t been clear from the stewards, that those things have been allowed, so that’s continued.

"From my understanding, I know that I can’t overtake someone and go off track and then keep the position but I think that’s well known between all us drivers but it doesn’t apply to one of us, I guess."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, make contact as they battle for the lead

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, make contact as they battle for the lead

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

He also added: "It was clear that others around us were willing to take it to all sorts of levels in order to overtake, so I just tried to keep it on the track and stay out of trouble, which meant avoiding incidents if I could."

Read Also:

Right after their collision on the straight, which both drivers somehow escaped without terminal damage, Hamilton called Verstappen a "f****** crazy guy" on the team radio as tempers flared.

When asked if he was worried the clash between the two could put him out of the race and therefore hand the world title to Verstappen, Hamilton admitted that was the case, but said his comments were made in the heat of battle before he recomposed himself.

"I definitely feel that there were scenarios where that was the case," he explained.

"This is not the first time that I’ve had to avoid a collision and yeah, that’s how I felt at the moment.

"But you know, sometimes you say things in the heat of the moment and you go back and re-watch things and then you maybe feel differently, but in the moment that’s how it felt."

shares
comments

Related video

Autosport Podcast: F1 Saudi Arabian GP review
Previous article

Autosport Podcast: F1 Saudi Arabian GP review
Load comments
More
Filip Cleeren
Russell: "Motorsport has a lot to learn" from unnecessary Jeddah F1 danger Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Russell: "Motorsport has a lot to learn" from unnecessary Jeddah F1 danger

Verstappen doesn't know what happened in "terrible" Jeddah Q3 crash Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't know what happened in "terrible" Jeddah Q3 crash

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton doesn't understand 'sudden' Verstappen braking in Turn 27 incident Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Hamilton doesn't understand 'sudden' Verstappen braking in Turn 27 incident

Who are the best British F1 drivers statistically? Hamilton, Mansell & more
Formula 1

Who are the best British F1 drivers statistically? Hamilton, Mansell & more

The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher Qatar GP Plus
Formula 1

The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher

Latest news

Hamilton: Consensus on F1 overtaking rules "doesn't apply to one of us"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Consensus on F1 overtaking rules "doesn't apply to one of us"

Autosport Podcast: F1 Saudi Arabian GP review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: F1 Saudi Arabian GP review

Norris: "Stupid" red flag F1 tyre change rules must be changed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: "Stupid" red flag F1 tyre change rules must be changed

Verstappen nominated for BBC SPOTY World Sports Star award
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen nominated for BBC SPOTY World Sports Star award

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Plus

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
23 h
How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes Plus

How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2021
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.