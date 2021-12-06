Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen nominated for BBC SPOTY World Sports Star award Next / Autosport Podcast: F1 Saudi Arabian GP review
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Norris: "Stupid" red flag F1 tyre change rules must be changed

By:

Lando Norris has called for the rule that allows Formula 1 drivers to have a free tyre change during a red flag race suspension to be changed, with the Briton calling it "unfair".

Norris: "Stupid" red flag F1 tyre change rules must be changed

The McLaren driver was running in sixth place in the early stages of the Saudi Arabian GP when he took advantage of the safety car for Mick Schumacher's accident to make a pitstop.

He lost more than the drivers ahead who also stopped, dropping back to 14th place as cars that opted to stay out jumped him.

However, any tactical advantage was lost when the red flag was shown and those who hadn't stopped were able to change tyres before the resumption.

Norris suffered a similar fate in both the Italian and Tuscan GPs last season.

"It's happened a few times, like obviously at Monza last year, you just get a free pitstop and it ruined our race," Norris said.

"Mugello I think as well ruined our race, and here the same. Of course I'm always on the bad end of it, so it probably sucks more for me than anyone, but I think it's just a very unfair rule that should be taken away.

"I think they should change it to one mandatory pitstop with two different tyre sets needed to be used, and then I think that's acceptable. But this just ruins everything, to be honest. You put so much effort in for it to be taken away for some stupid rule."

Read Also:

Norris said he had previously discussed the issue with FIA race director Michael Masi in drivers' briefings.

"I brought it up already when it happened the first time, and when it happened the second time. I can say whatever I need to, or what I want to, or what I believe in, but I don't write [the rules].

"Obviously just it makes it exciting from a TV point of view, so if that's what they want to just focus on, and they want the views to stay up, then of course keep it. But I think it ruins racing from my point of view, ruins what effort you put into it."

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Norris eventually recovered to finish 10th, an outcome that followed two similar results and a ninth in the three previous races.

"It sucks, because I think we deserve a lot more, we've done a much better job than shows," he said when asked by Autosport about his recent run.

"Of course I made a couple of mistakes in there, I have to admit that, like in Brazil. Qatar and here we should have scored some good points.

"Both times we should have outscored Ferrari as a as a team and at least clawed some points back. Maybe not going to change the end result. We should be much closer than where we are.

"But through circumstances, through the rule, and obviously the tyre blowout a couple of weeks ago, then there's nothing we can do no matter how hard or fast we are. So it sucks."

shares
comments
Verstappen nominated for BBC SPOTY World Sports Star award
Previous article

Verstappen nominated for BBC SPOTY World Sports Star award
Next article

Autosport Podcast: F1 Saudi Arabian GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 Saudi Arabian GP review
Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
McLaren: Lack of proper corners hurt us at Saudi F1 track Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

McLaren: Lack of proper corners hurt us at Saudi F1 track

Leclerc 'closed my eyes' at FP2 shunt site in Jeddah F1 qualifying Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Leclerc 'closed my eyes' at FP2 shunt site in Jeddah F1 qualifying

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus
Formula 1

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Norris: Ricciardo can strike back when things click at McLaren F1
Formula 1

Norris: Ricciardo can strike back when things click at McLaren F1

F1 2022 cars to be on edge like F2, says Norris
Formula 1

F1 2022 cars to be on edge like F2, says Norris

Latest news

Hamilton: Consensus on F1 overtaking rules "doesn't apply to one of us"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Consensus on F1 overtaking rules "doesn't apply to one of us"

Autosport Podcast: F1 Saudi Arabian GP review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: F1 Saudi Arabian GP review

Norris: "Stupid" red flag F1 tyre change rules must be changed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: "Stupid" red flag F1 tyre change rules must be changed

Verstappen nominated for BBC SPOTY World Sports Star award
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen nominated for BBC SPOTY World Sports Star award

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Plus

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
23 h
How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes Plus

How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2021
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.