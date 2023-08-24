Subscribe
Previous / Leclerc explains why there's been no F1 contract talks with Ferrari yet Next / Dutch GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Hamilton: “Biding my time” in wait for quicker F1 Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton says he’s “biding my time” and will be ready and fully motivated when his Mercedes Formula 1 team can give him a winning car once again.

Adam Cooper
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Hamilton hasn’t won a race since he lost the World Championship to Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi finale in 2021, and he’s endured two tough seasons with difficult cars.

However, he insists that the process of trying to improve both the machinery and the team itself has helped to keep him sharp for when Mercedes can give him a car that’s capable of winning on merit.

“I don't think it's particularly difficult, because there's always areas that you can improve,” he said when asked where the drive came from after such a barren patch. “[We’re] just working on fine-tuning how we work in the background.

“We're constantly trying to improve our processes, we're continuously making adjustments. It's improving our communication in the background, making sure the heads of departments are getting the real information through.

“And deep diving on to certain subjects, whether it's bouncing, whether it's car characteristics, through corner balances, all these sorts of things.”

Confident the homework he has done will pay dividends on next year's W15, Hamilton added: “I've had more time to be able to focus on that with the team than ever before. And generally, be even more hands-on in the direction that we're going with the car next year.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W14

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W14

Photo by: Erik Junius

“And when I step away, just making sure that I'm fit and mentally in the right place for when the car is right. And so hold on to that.

“Fortunately, I've got these other things that keep me motivated as well, which tap into the whole ecosystem. Like the [Brad Pitt] movie for example. So yeah, I'm just biding my time."

Hamilton says that the team is still gathering data about the W14 that can feed into making next year’s car better.

Read Also:

"We're always learning more and more about the characteristics, the airflow, how the car works in cross winds, how it works in the high, medium and slow speed corners, how you work with the tyres,” he said.

“High-downforce, mid-downforce, low-downforce settings. So you're constantly learning, there's constantly data being delivered and analysed, and I'm learning more every time we get in the car.

“We're learning more about how we can use the engine differently, and how we can use the fuel. So you always learn."

shares
comments

Leclerc explains why there's been no F1 contract talks with Ferrari yet

Dutch GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Hamilton: Second in F1 standings is “a huge achievement” for Mercedes

Hamilton: Second in F1 standings is “a huge achievement” for Mercedes

Formula 1

Hamilton: Second in F1 standings is “a huge achievement” for Mercedes Hamilton: Second in F1 standings is “a huge achievement” for Mercedes

Norris: McLaren has adjusted to "new reality" of being F1 podium fighters

Norris: McLaren has adjusted to "new reality" of being F1 podium fighters

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Norris: McLaren has adjusted to "new reality" of being F1 podium fighters Norris: McLaren has adjusted to "new reality" of being F1 podium fighters

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin

Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin

Formula 1

Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes, Aston Martin reveal latest F1 upgrades ahead of Dutch GP

Mercedes, Aston Martin reveal latest F1 upgrades ahead of Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Mercedes, Aston Martin reveal latest F1 upgrades ahead of Dutch GP Mercedes, Aston Martin reveal latest F1 upgrades ahead of Dutch GP

Dutch GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane

Dutch GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Dutch GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane Dutch GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Latest news

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

Ferrari risks missing F1 Dutch GP Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue

Ferrari risks missing F1 Dutch GP Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ferrari risks missing F1 Dutch GP Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue Ferrari risks missing F1 Dutch GP Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue

Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement

Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement

Ricciardo out of F1 Dutch GP with broken hand, Lawson to replace

Ricciardo out of F1 Dutch GP with broken hand, Lawson to replace

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ricciardo out of F1 Dutch GP with broken hand, Lawson to replace Ricciardo out of F1 Dutch GP with broken hand, Lawson to replace

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe