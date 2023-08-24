Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton: “Biding my time” in wait for quicker F1 Mercedes Next / Sainz: Red Bull deserves dominance, F1 shouldn’t step in
Formula 1 / Dutch GP Photo Gallery

Dutch GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane

Join us as we delve into the Formula 1 technical features on display in the pitlane as teams prepare for the Dutch Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
AlphaTauri AT04 nose and front wing detail
Ferrari SF-23 front wing detail

Ferrari SF-23 front wing detail

Photo by: Roberto Chinchero

A couple of front wing and nose assemblies are being worked on outside the Ferrari garage, with the lower one not yet having the vanity panel installed on the nose, while the upper has yet to have the upper two flaps installed.

Red Bull Racing RB19 brake drum detail

Red Bull Racing RB19 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A poke around under the covers of the Red Bull RB19’s front brake assembly shows the pipework used to enclose both the caliper and disc in order to help regulate the temperatures.

Red Bull Racing RB19 brake drum detail

Red Bull Racing RB19 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

At the rear of the car, the same basic DNA is employed but tailored for the demands imposed by the brake components.

Alpine A523 brake drum detail

Alpine A523 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine has its caliper positioned at the front of the assembly, requiring a different arrangement in terms of the ducting and enclosure, for which they have four teardrop-shaped outlets that allow the heat to pass through the fairing.

Alpine A523 front wing detail

Alpine A523 front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The higher downforce front wing variant from Alpine makes a return having last been used in Hungary. This configuration features a wave-like trailing edge on the uppermost flap.

Alpine A523 front wing detail

Alpine A523 front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The team has another version of this wing at its disposal too, with a small band of paint removed from the trailing edge of the upper flap, while a small Gurney flap has also been added in the outer section just behind the adjuster.

McLaren MCL60 brake drum detail

McLaren MCL60 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

McLaren’s front brake duct assembly features a dual pipework arrangement to feed cool air to the caliper.

McLaren MCL60 brake drum detail

McLaren MCL60 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A two-prong attack is also a feature of the ducting on the MCL60’s rear brake assembly.

Aston Martin AMR23 brake drum detail

Aston Martin AMR23 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A great view of the rear brake assembly on the Aston Martin AMR23, without too much of the build having taken place, shows how airflow is given license to roam around the axle.

Williams FW45 brake drum detail

Williams FW45 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The Williams FW45’s front brake assembly without the disc and fairing in place.

Ferrari SF-23 rear detail

Ferrari SF-23 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari appears to have prepared its cars with different rear wing configurations for FP1 as it evaluates which better suits the demands of the circuit. In this case it’s a higher downforce configuration with the rounded tip section.

Ferrari SF-23 rear detail

Ferrari SF-23 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The other option is a lower downforce wing with the triangular cutout in the upper corner of the tip section.

Alfa Romeo Racing C43 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C43 front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the endplate and diveplane design on the Alfa Romeo C43, note how the team still employs two deeper chord elements at the front of the wing, with two short chord elements at the rear, while most rivals now have three shorter chord elements at the rear.

AlphaTauri AT04 detail

AlphaTauri AT04 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

An overview of the floor, floor fence and sidepod undercut region on the AlphaTauri AT04.

McLaren MCL60 rear detail

McLaren MCL60 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

McLaren will test this configuration of rear wing against another new variant that it has at its disposal this weekend.

Aston Martin AMR23 rear detail

Aston Martin AMR23 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Aston Martin returns to its high downforce configuration rear wing, which employs the displaced tip section solution that it and Alpine both introduced in tandem earlier in the season.

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

As you’d expect, Red Bull also has a high downforce rear wing variant for the Dutch GP, with a square-off tip section being employed.

Ferrari SF-23 front wing detail

Ferrari SF-23 front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A great view of the Ferrari front wing without the upper two elements installed, which might also suggest it has some new parts en route.

Haas VF-23 detail

Haas VF-23 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A rare glimpse of the inside of the front brake drum, in this case from the Haas VF-23, which has been coated to help manage temperatures.

AlphaTauri AT04 rear detail

AlphaTauri AT04 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The rear wing assembly of the AlphaTauri AT04 features a squared-off tip section, just like its sister team.

Williams FW45 detail

Williams FW45 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The disc fairing from the Williams FW45, which is shaped not only to accommodate the disc but also the surrounding components, such as the caliper.

Williams FW45 rear detail

Williams FW45 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The FW45’s rear wing from the front gives us a much clearer picture of how teams are using the displaced tip section design to also manage the shape of the mainplane beneath, which in-turn will alter tip vorticity.

McLaren MCL60 front wing detail

McLaren MCL60 front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

McLaren’s recent development push includes a revised front wing layout, of which the team adopted the semi-detached flap configuration.

McLaren MCL60 bodywork detail

McLaren MCL60 bodywork detail

Photo by: Roberto Chinchero

A look under the covers of the McLaren MCL60 as they’re stored outside the garage, awaiting fitment.

shares
comments

Hamilton: “Biding my time” in wait for quicker F1 Mercedes

Sainz: Red Bull deserves dominance, F1 shouldn’t step in
Matt Somerfield More
Matt Somerfield
How the downwash solution ended up winning F1's sidepod war

How the downwash solution ended up winning F1's sidepod war

Formula 1

How the downwash solution ended up winning F1's sidepod war How the downwash solution ended up winning F1's sidepod war

Why Mercedes' F1 sidepod changes are still only a makeshift solution

Why Mercedes' F1 sidepod changes are still only a makeshift solution

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why Mercedes' F1 sidepod changes are still only a makeshift solution Why Mercedes' F1 sidepod changes are still only a makeshift solution

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari risks missing F1 Dutch GP Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue

Ferrari risks missing F1 Dutch GP Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ferrari risks missing F1 Dutch GP Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue Ferrari risks missing F1 Dutch GP Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Latest news

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

Ferrari risks missing F1 Dutch GP Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue

Ferrari risks missing F1 Dutch GP Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ferrari risks missing F1 Dutch GP Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue Ferrari risks missing F1 Dutch GP Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue

Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement

Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement

Ricciardo out of F1 Dutch GP with broken hand, Lawson to replace

Ricciardo out of F1 Dutch GP with broken hand, Lawson to replace

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ricciardo out of F1 Dutch GP with broken hand, Lawson to replace Ricciardo out of F1 Dutch GP with broken hand, Lawson to replace

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe