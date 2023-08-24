Dutch GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane

Ferrari SF-23 front wing detail Photo by: Roberto Chinchero

A couple of front wing and nose assemblies are being worked on outside the Ferrari garage, with the lower one not yet having the vanity panel installed on the nose, while the upper has yet to have the upper two flaps installed.

Red Bull Racing RB19 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

A poke around under the covers of the Red Bull RB19’s front brake assembly shows the pipework used to enclose both the caliper and disc in order to help regulate the temperatures.

Red Bull Racing RB19 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

At the rear of the car, the same basic DNA is employed but tailored for the demands imposed by the brake components.

Alpine A523 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine has its caliper positioned at the front of the assembly, requiring a different arrangement in terms of the ducting and enclosure, for which they have four teardrop-shaped outlets that allow the heat to pass through the fairing.

Alpine A523 front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

The higher downforce front wing variant from Alpine makes a return having last been used in Hungary. This configuration features a wave-like trailing edge on the uppermost flap.

Alpine A523 front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

The team has another version of this wing at its disposal too, with a small band of paint removed from the trailing edge of the upper flap, while a small Gurney flap has also been added in the outer section just behind the adjuster.

McLaren MCL60 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

McLaren’s front brake duct assembly features a dual pipework arrangement to feed cool air to the caliper.

McLaren MCL60 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

A two-prong attack is also a feature of the ducting on the MCL60’s rear brake assembly.

Aston Martin AMR23 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

A great view of the rear brake assembly on the Aston Martin AMR23, without too much of the build having taken place, shows how airflow is given license to roam around the axle.

Williams FW45 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

The Williams FW45’s front brake assembly without the disc and fairing in place.

Ferrari SF-23 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari appears to have prepared its cars with different rear wing configurations for FP1 as it evaluates which better suits the demands of the circuit. In this case it’s a higher downforce configuration with the rounded tip section.

Ferrari SF-23 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

The other option is a lower downforce wing with the triangular cutout in the upper corner of the tip section.

Alfa Romeo Racing C43 front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the endplate and diveplane design on the Alfa Romeo C43, note how the team still employs two deeper chord elements at the front of the wing, with two short chord elements at the rear, while most rivals now have three shorter chord elements at the rear.

AlphaTauri AT04 detail Photo by: Uncredited

An overview of the floor, floor fence and sidepod undercut region on the AlphaTauri AT04.

McLaren MCL60 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

McLaren will test this configuration of rear wing against another new variant that it has at its disposal this weekend.

Aston Martin AMR23 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

Aston Martin returns to its high downforce configuration rear wing, which employs the displaced tip section solution that it and Alpine both introduced in tandem earlier in the season.

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail Photo by: Uncredited

As you’d expect, Red Bull also has a high downforce rear wing variant for the Dutch GP, with a square-off tip section being employed.

Ferrari SF-23 front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

A great view of the Ferrari front wing without the upper two elements installed, which might also suggest it has some new parts en route.

Haas VF-23 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A rare glimpse of the inside of the front brake drum, in this case from the Haas VF-23, which has been coated to help manage temperatures.

AlphaTauri AT04 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

The rear wing assembly of the AlphaTauri AT04 features a squared-off tip section, just like its sister team.

Williams FW45 detail Photo by: Uncredited

The disc fairing from the Williams FW45, which is shaped not only to accommodate the disc but also the surrounding components, such as the caliper.

Williams FW45 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

The FW45’s rear wing from the front gives us a much clearer picture of how teams are using the displaced tip section design to also manage the shape of the mainplane beneath, which in-turn will alter tip vorticity.

McLaren MCL60 front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

McLaren’s recent development push includes a revised front wing layout, of which the team adopted the semi-detached flap configuration.

McLaren MCL60 bodywork detail Photo by: Roberto Chinchero

A look under the covers of the McLaren MCL60 as they’re stored outside the garage, awaiting fitment.