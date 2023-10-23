Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified from F1 US GP for car plank rules breach

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been disqualified from Formula 1’s 2023 United States Grand Prix after their car planks were ruled to be excessively worn down.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Running an upgraded Mercedes floor, US GP runner-up Hamilton proved particularly rapid during the final stint at the Circuit of The Americas to close to within 2.225 seconds of winner Max Verstappen at the flag.

Meanwhile, Leclerc was hamstrung by being the only finisher to undertake a one-stop strategy across the 56 laps, which left him vulnerable in the closing stages as he fell back to sixth place.

However, random post-race floor checks were completed on the cars of Hamilton, Leclerc, Verstappen and third-placed Lando Norris. The former two were found non-compliant.

Accordingly, Hamilton and Leclerc have been disqualified.

An FIA bulletin read: “During the hearing the team(s) acknowledged that the measurement performed by the FIA Technical Team was correct and stated that the high wear on the skid pads was probably a result of the unique combination of the bumpy track and the sprint race schedule that minimised the time to set up and check the car before the race.

“The Stewards note that the onus is on the competitor to ensure that the car is in compliance with the regulations at all times during an event. In this particular case, the rear skid in the area defined in the Technical Delegate’s report was outside of the thresholds…which includes a tolerance for wear.

“Therefore, the standard penalty for a breach of the Technical Regulations is imposed.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

The two drivers were in breach of Article 3.5.9 e) of the 2023 Formula 1 technical regulations. This reads: “The thickness of the plank assembly measured normal to the lower surface must be 10mm [plus or minus] 0.2mm and must be uniform when new.

“A minimum thickness of 9mm will be accepted due to wear, and conformity to this provision will be checked at the peripheries of the designated holes.”

As the stewards noted, this illegality is the result of the sprint race format combining with bumpy track surface at the Circuit of The Americas, despite Turns 12 and 14-16 having been resurfaced.

For the sprint weekend, parc ferme rules come into effect after the single hour of free practice running on Friday afternoon.

Teams can break the set-up lockdown to adjust the car, but this requires a pitlane start – as chosen by both Haas and Aston Martin for both its cars.

As a result of the disqualifications, Norris has been promoted to second while Carlos Sainz completes the podium.

Sergio Perez climbs to fourth, while George Russell, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant now complete the top 10 - with Sargeant scoring the first points of his F1 career to duly become the first American to finish in the points since Michael Andretti in the 1993 Italian GP.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff accepted Hamilton’s disqualification and felt the excessive plank wear was triggered by the bumpy track and debuting its upgrade package on a sprint race weekend.

“Turning to the race result and the disqualification, set-up choices on a sprint weekend are always a challenge with just one hour of free practice - and even more so at a bumpy circuit like COTA and running a new package,” Wolff said in a Mercedes press release.

Read Also:

“In the end, all of that doesn't matter; others got it right where we got it wrong and there's no wiggle room in the rules. We need to take it on the chin, do the learning, and come back stronger next weekend.”

shares
comments
Previous article The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Next article The can of worms opened by Hamilton and Leclerc’s F1 US GP disqualifications
Matt Kew
More
Matt Kew
The can of worms opened by Hamilton and Leclerc’s F1 US GP disqualifications

The can of worms opened by Hamilton and Leclerc’s F1 US GP disqualifications

Formula 1
United States GP

The can of worms opened by Hamilton and Leclerc’s F1 US GP disqualifications The can of worms opened by Hamilton and Leclerc’s F1 US GP disqualifications

Leclerc: Ferrari had "something wrong in our numbers" in F1 US GP

Leclerc: Ferrari had "something wrong in our numbers" in F1 US GP

Formula 1
United States GP

Leclerc: Ferrari had "something wrong in our numbers" in F1 US GP Leclerc: Ferrari had "something wrong in our numbers" in F1 US GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Latest news

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick

MGP MotoGP
Misano GP

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

MISC General

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend

What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend

F1 Formula 1

What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified

Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified

The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats

The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe