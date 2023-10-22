Leclerc: Ferrari had "something wrong in our numbers" in F1 US GP
Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari had “something wrong in our numbers” after attempting a one-stop strategy that was “far off the ideal” in Formula 1’s 2023 United States Grand Prix.
Polesitter Leclerc was jumped by the faster-starting Lando Norris, who dived up the inside into Turn 1. He then lost out to Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen during the opening stint.
Ferrari opted to keep the Monegasque out on his medium tyres until lap 23 of 56, when he made his sole pitstop for hard tyres. Leclerc was the only finisher to run a one-stop strategy.
But this led to his pace dropping off significantly in the closing laps to leave the team to ask Leclerc to fall behind team-mate Carlos Sainz, who eventually finished 10 seconds ahead. He kept slipping back to sixth.
But Leclerc, along with Hamilton, was disqualified post-race for excessive car plank wear.
Leclerc, speaking before his disqualification was announced, reckoned Ferrari had “something wrong in our numbers”.
He said: “Straight away from the beginning of the race when we thought the one-stop and the two-stops were extremely close together.
“After 12, 13 laps, I saw the numbers on the dash. They were pretty good for the one-stop, at least in terms of degradation.
“I wasn't losing that much time laps after laps. And considering our numbers, this was the right thing to do.
“So, I went for the one stop and unfortunately this was definitely the wrong thing to do.
“And for some reason, there was something wrong in our numbers today, because we were far off the ideal race strategy.”
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field away for the start
Asked why it had fallen apart, Leclerc reckoned “there was something off”. He continued: “To be honest, I don't have the answer yet because it was quite far off the two-stops.
“We finished behind Carlos by 10 seconds, which is a good comparison, because we've got both the same car.
“There was something off.”
But Leclerc lost sixth place as he was disqualified for a non-compliant plank following random post-race checks. The planks on the cars of race winner Verstappen and Norris were also assessed and passed scrutineering.
The sprint race format, which imposes parc ferme regulations after one practice session, heavily restricts teams in their ability to perfect suspension settings and ride heights.
This comes amid driver complaints over the Circuit of The Americas being significantly bumpier than last year despite Turns 12 and 14-16 having been resurfaced.
Latest news
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend
What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified
Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified
The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats
The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats
The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate
The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.