All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Australian GP

Piastri: McLaren team orders "completely fair" in F1 Australia GP

Oscar Piastri conceded it was "completely fair" for McLaren to ask him to move over for Lando Norris in Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:

Watch: F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Review - Ferrari On Top Down Under

Norris and Piastri finished third and fourth behind Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in Melbourne after McLaren asked Piastri before halfway to swap positions with Norris.

But while the Australian rued missing out on a podium in front of his home crowd, he conceded the swap was fair because had been allowed to undercut his team-mate earlier in the race, and thereafter Norris was faster on fresher tyres.

"For me, it was completely fair," Piastri said. "He qualified in front of me yesterday, went a bit longer on the first stop and he was catching me and was quicker at that point of the race.

"At that point, I was keeping with Leclerc and Lando was catching both of us, so I was honestly kind of hoping he'd be past me and go and get Charles.

"Of course, at home, I would have loved to be able to stay in third. But for me, that was completely fair."

Norris duly distanced Piastri and closed in on Leclerc, but didn't have enough in the bank to challenge the Ferrari, saying getting undercut in the first round of pitstops is where he lost a chance at finishing second.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Piastri said he was encouraged by McLaren's strong weekend but equally frustrated by his own mistakes. He went off in the penultimate corner in the middle stint, labelling it a "slap on the wrist", and didn't get the cleanest qualifying lap in on Saturday.

"I think for me it's been a strong weekend. A couple of mistakes when it mattered which is a bit frustrating but today's been a solid result," he added.

"A little bit of an off in the middle of the end of the second stint, and grained the tyres a little bit there as well, so just struggled a bit in that part of the race.

Read Also:

"I just couldn't really get them back, so some things to learn and go through and see what I could have done a bit better. Apart from that it was a pretty strong day.

"For me, the biggest surprise was honestly Sergio Perez's pace. I was expecting him to come through and he didn't. So, that's probably a bit of optimism for everyone else on the grid."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Hamilton: 2024 the worst start to an F1 season I've ever had
Next article Rating the 2024 F1 Australian GP race

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight

Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight

Formula 1
Australian GP
Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight
Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Lando Norris
More from
Lando Norris
Norris: Not beating Leclerc to F1 Australian GP undercut cost second place

Norris: Not beating Leclerc to F1 Australian GP undercut cost second place

Formula 1
Australian GP
Norris: Not beating Leclerc to F1 Australian GP undercut cost second place
Norris: Australia layout the main factor behind improving McLaren F1 form

Norris: Australia layout the main factor behind improving McLaren F1 form

Formula 1
Australian GP
Norris: Australia layout the main factor behind improving McLaren F1 form
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
McLaren
More from
McLaren
Bahrain sovereign wealth fund buys out McLaren

Bahrain sovereign wealth fund buys out McLaren

Formula 1
Bahrain sovereign wealth fund buys out McLaren
Brown: Maturing Piastri has lost his F1 “rookie stripes”

Brown: Maturing Piastri has lost his F1 “rookie stripes”

Formula 1
Australian GP
Brown: Maturing Piastri has lost his F1 “rookie stripes”
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Latest news

Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight

Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Plus
Plus
WEC WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP review

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP review
Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”

Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Marcus Simmons
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe