Saudi Arabian minister invites Lewis Hamilton to discuss concerns
Formula 1 News

Haas: Schumacher won’t lose confidence after Jeddah F1 crash

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner does not believe Mick Schumacher will lose any confidence after a big crash in Jeddah qualifying forced him to miss the race.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Haas: Schumacher won't lose confidence after Jeddah F1 crash

Schumacher lost control of his car at the exit of Turn 10 during Q2 for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, resulting in a hefty impact with the barrier on the left-hand side of the track.

After being taken to hospital for precautionary checks, Schumacher was found to have suffered no injuries, but was ruled out of the grand prix on Sunday.

It came as a setback for Schumacher, who recorded a career-best result of 11th in the Bahrain season opener and is now contending for his first points in F1 thanks to Haas's upswing in form.

Haas has already scored more points than in the previous two seasons combined, thanks to Kevin Magnussen's back-to-back top-10 finishes in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

But Steiner was sure that Schumacher's confidence would not be knocked by the crash, backing the 2020 Formula 2 champion to bounce back amid the increased competition for points.

"I don't think that he'll lose confidence," Steiner said.

"Obviously now the target is set a little bit higher than last year. Last year there was no question at all, we contended to be 19th and 20th. Because that was where we were - consistently, by the way.

"So this year, we think it's a good thing for him [to have more pressure]. Because you have to learn this.

Mick Schumacher, Haas

Mick Schumacher, Haas

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"I continue to say, the higher up you get, the thinner the air gets. So you need to deal with it.

"It's part of being an F1 driver. Dealing with pressure, that's any high-profile sport or management position, the pressure is on and if you don't like the pressure, go and do something else."

Steiner felt that analysing the cause of the crash with Schumacher would be key to help him understand what happened and ensure his confidence was not dented.

"We need to talk it through, but I think he needs to do that, because we didn't drive the car, we need to show what he wants to see," Steiner said.

"And I think [we need to] compare the data with Kevin, and I haven't compared the data. So did he try too hard? I don't know what it was. Was the tyre not warm enough? We need to find out.

"Then I think just getting back in a car, then you gain this confidence again."

Haas opted against developing its 2021 car in order to place full focus on the new regulations in 2022, and has also benefitted from a major step forward with Ferrari's power unit.

The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle Plus

The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle

The start to the 2022 Formula 1 season has been thrilling, as Ferrari and Red Bull battled for dominance in cars that are more or less matched - but are achieving the lap time in different ways. But, how teams approach development under the new cost cap rules will play a key factor in the title battle going forward

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2022
Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Plus

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

OPINION: From having no races in America between 2007 and 2012, Formula 1 will now boast three Stateside contests in 2023 when Las Vegas returns to the calendar with a Saturday night race slated for a November slot. It's a big moment for F1, as it shows just how far it has come under the ownership of Liberty Media

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2022
Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton? Plus

Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton?

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have engaged in two thrilling wheel-to-wheel scraps from the opening two 2022 Formula 1 races. Those haven’t ended in controversy, which has raised a question over how their rivalry compares to Verstappen’s against Lewis Hamilton in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 30, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc's Jeddah duel showed DRS still has a place in F1 Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc's Jeddah duel showed DRS still has a place in F1

With Formula 1's shift to ground effect aerodynamics, it was hoped that the championship could eventually do away with DRS if the new cars could catch and pass each other more effectively. But DRS enhanced the duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, showing the drag reduction system still has a place in F1

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022 Plus

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022

Lewis Hamilton took a surprise podium in the Bahrain F1 season opener, but his struggles in Jeddah underlined that much work still needs to be done for Mercedes to be contending for wins again. The team will hope that Hamilton's upturn in form after a sluggish start to a season featuring a new rules set, in 2009, can be replicated

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc’s detection zone tactics in Saudi thriller Plus

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc’s detection zone tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Plus

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one

Formula 1
Mar 27, 2022
