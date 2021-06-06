Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Pirelli suggests Baku F1 tyre blowouts may be caused by debris Next / How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Haas: Mazepin's finish line swerve at Schumacher a ‘misunderstanding’

By:

Haas Formula 1 chief Gunther Steiner says his drivers have “cleared the air” after Mick Schumacher was left fuming over a late move by Nikita Mazepin at the chequered flag in Baku.

Haas: Mazepin's finish line swerve at Schumacher a ‘misunderstanding’

Schumacher spent the majority of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of Mazepin, only for the Russian driver to jump his team-mate at the standing start that followed the red flag with two laps to go, moving into 13th place.

Schumacher was able to gain on Mazepin as their neared the finish line on the final lap, only for Mazepin to move late to the right just as his team-mate went to overtake.

Mazepin left enough space for Schumacher to take the position, but the German driver quickly vented his anger on team radio, saying: “What the fuck was that, honestly? Seriously, does he want to kill us?”

Speaking after the race, Schumacher said that he would “have to look again at what happened”, adding that it “wasn’t so nice in the car”.

Mazepin revealed that he ran out of battery as he came towards the finish line, causing his straight-line speed to drop and leaving him frustrated to lose the place.

“The main thing is I’m a little bit upset about losing my position to the team-mate on the main straight,” Mazepin said.

“I ran out of battery there, so I was a bit of a sitting passenger, but it is what it is.”

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1, is interviewed

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1, is interviewed

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Addressing the incident in his post-race press release, Steiner said that the matter had been cleared up by the team.

“There was a situation on the straight, that was all resolved, and we’ve cleared the air,” Steiner said.

“There was some misunderstanding, but we’re fine and all moving on from it.”

Schumacher’s 13th-place finish helped lift Haas up to ninth place in the constructors’ championship ahead of Williams, who only had one car finish courtesy of Nicholas Latifi after a gearbox issue forced George Russell to retire.

Mazepin’s run to 14th also marked the best result yet of his F1 career, lifting him above Latifi in the drivers’ standings.

“A nice number for the team, but obviously some unexpected situations have happened with drivers that enabled us to get that position,” said Mazepin.

shares
comments

Related video

Pirelli suggests Baku F1 tyre blowouts may be caused by debris

Previous article

Pirelli suggests Baku F1 tyre blowouts may be caused by debris

Next article

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Drivers Mick Schumacher , Nikita Mazepin
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

2h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

21h
3
Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

3h
4
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

14min
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight

5h
Latest news
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
F1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

14m
What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
F1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

2h
Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start"
F1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start"

3h
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
F1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

3h
Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku
F1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

4h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments 01:40
Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start" Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start"

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Mick Schumacher More
Mick Schumacher
Schumacher: Vettel giving me lots of F1 advice in good friendship
Formula 1

Schumacher: Vettel giving me lots of F1 advice in good friendship

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision Monaco GP
Formula 1

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Motorsport Images photographer Andy Hone wins award for Grosjean fireball picture
Formula 1

Motorsport Images photographer Andy Hone wins award for Grosjean fireball picture

Schumacher’s Haas F1 chassis all clear despite $500,000 shunt Monaco GP
Formula 1

Schumacher’s Haas F1 chassis all clear despite $500,000 shunt

The sceptical mindset behind Haas's change of course Plus
Formula 1

The sceptical mindset behind Haas's change of course

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
3h
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Plus

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
5h
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Plus

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Plus

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot Plus

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace - which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles Plus

Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles

Now in his third season with the team, George Russell is still searching for his first point at Williams. But with the confidence resulting from his standout Sakhir GP display in the Mercedes last year, he feels ready for if – or when – he gets a seat that will allow him to challenge not just for points, but world championship titles

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021

Trending Today

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Quartararo can’t explain MotoGP suit problem in Catalunya race
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo can’t explain MotoGP suit problem in Catalunya race

Latest news

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start"

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.