Previous / Why Alpine's defining F1 moment still isn't enough
GP Racing Podcast: Sainz on living his dream with F1's greatest team

Why has Carlos Sainz Jr thrived while the other high-profile drivers to have swapped teams this F1 season have struggled? And how has he managed to fit straight in to a Ferrari team which is traditionally difficult political territory, especially when under pressure?

GP Racing Podcast: Sainz on living his dream with F1's greatest team

These are just a few of the angles covered in a frank and exclusive interview with Sainz in this month’s GP Racing magazine.

An exclusive interview with Sainz is the centrepiece of this month’s GP Racing magazine. In the latest edition of the Flat Chat podcast, GP Racing editor Ben Anderson and columnist Mark Gallagher join host Stuart Codling to discuss Sainz’s remarkable journey, and what Sainz describes as his “process”. The interview reveals a driver who has never relied on raw talent alone, but who has worked and fought for every break he’s had.

PLUS: How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator

There’s also been evidence of a cultural change within Ferrari, one which is enabling the team to rediscover its form after years of underachievement. Our panel reckons Sainz and Charles Leclerc add up to the strongest driver partnership in Formula 1: if Ferrari can get on par with Mercedes and Red Bull’s car technology and race operations, championships beckon…

This month’s GP Racing also includes exclusive insight into the technical woes Mercedes has been battling with this season, and the innovative technologies which have enabled Red Bull and Honda to unlock latent potential within their hybrid power unit. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says his outfit won’t “resign” the season, despite turning off the development taps and applying a final upgrade package at Silverstone. It’s managed to nose ahead in the drivers’ and constructors’ championships but, with Red Bull still bringing vans full of upgrades to each round, can its resistance last?

Also on the cover of GP Racing there’s an exclusive interview with Esteban Ocon, who has rewarded Alpine’s faith in him – that is, a freshly minted three-year contract – with a smoothly executed if circumstance-assisted victory in Hungary. What convinced him to throw over a chance to bid for the second seat at Mercedes to stay with Alpine – and what had he done to impress Alpine so much in the months before that sensational win?

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Why Alpine's defining F1 moment still isn't enough

Why Alpine's defining F1 moment still isn't enough
How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Plus

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

After seven seasons of absolute dominance, Mercedes is now faced with a stark reality: through circumstances beyond its control it is struggling to maintain pre-eminence over one of its most ambitious rivals. Worst of all, it saw this scenario coming – but could do nothing about it, as GP RACING reveals

Formula 1
4 h
The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Plus

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Alpine raised eyebrows when it awarded Esteban Ocon an unusual three-year contract. Even more so when his performances seemed to tail off once he had that contract in his pocket. Now, after Ocon brilliantly seized the moment to win in Hungary, Alpine’s decision seems to be vindicated. LUKE SMITH analyses why Ocon loosened his Mercedes ties to stick with ‘Team Enstone’

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2021
How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator Plus

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator

As a young boy, Carlos Sainz was schooled by his father in the special folklore surrounding Ferrari in Formula 1. Now an established grand prix ace – and a Ferrari driver to boot – Sainz opens up to BEN ANDERSON about driving for the team of his childhood hero, and of his own boyhood dreams

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021
How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Plus

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

OPINION: The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix may not have been a thrill-a-minute overtaking fest, but it's a race that will live long in the memory as one of the best of the current era of Formula 1. And as F1 moves to regulations in 2022 aimed at boosting overtaking, Hungary showed the balance it must strike with its new machinery as not to deny similarly tense spectacles

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021
Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Plus

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

OPINION: Different perspectives had Lewis Hamilton’s solo second standing start in Formula 1’s 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix as fabulous or farcical. But did it make the championship appear too silly for the sake of a moment of high-charged sporting drama?

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021
Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver Plus

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

The chaotic start to the Hungarian GP set the scene for F1's less heralded drivers to make a name for themselves. Esteban Ocon did just that to win in fine style, but further down the order one driver was making his first visit to the points and - while the circumstances were fortunate - took full advantage of the chance presented to him

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2021
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

This was race that showcased the best and worst of Formula 1, producing a first time winner and a memorable comeback to a podium finish. Avoiding trouble at the start and astute strategy calls were key to success, but where some drivers took full advantage, others made key errors that cost them dearly

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph Plus

The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph

Set to restart the red-flagged Hungarian Grand Prix in second, Esteban Ocon had some doubts when he peeled into the pits to swap his intermediate tyres for slicks. But this "heart-breaking" call was vindicated in spectacular fashion as the Alpine driver staved off race-long pressure from Sebastian Vettel for a memorable maiden Formula 1 victory

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021

