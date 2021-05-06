Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alonso feels too much being made of early results of F1 drivers at new teams Next / Can F1’s standout performer of 2021 keep up his charge?
Formula 1 News

Gasly expects normal service to resume for AlphaTauri in Spain

By:

Pierre Gasly expects his AlphaTauri Formula 1 team to bounce back at this weekend’s Spanish GP after a difficult weekend in Portugal.

Gasly expects normal service to resume for AlphaTauri in Spain

The Frenchman qualified fifth for the first two races in Bahrain and Imola, but had to settle for ninth on the grid in Portimao. In the race he lost a position, eventually claiming the final point with 10th place.

Gasly stressed that the Italian outfit knew that the many slow corners at the Algarve circuit would not favour its car.

“Well I would say it was the race we kind of expected,” he said when asked by Autosport.

“We finished pretty much where we expected – slightly better because I managed to pass Carlos [Sainz] in the end and get a point. So obviously it’s not much, but clearly the maximum we could expect from this weekend.

“It has been a hard one, we struggled quite a lot on this track with all the low-speed corners and it’s an area we knew we had to improve already since the winter test.

“And now we have the proof that we are struggling compared to our main competitors, and at least it gives us a clear direction of development.”

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Gasly expects the AT02 to be more competitive in Barcelona, where the layout plays to the car’s strengths.

“Yeah I think so,” he said. “I think I’m confident we’re going to have slightly more pace than what we showed this weekend.

“It’s a lot more high-speed corners and medium-speed corners, but we’ll still have the last sector, which is quite tricky. But here [Portimao] you have a lot of corners in second and third gear, which is not our favourite, especially compared to Alpine, Ferrari and McLaren. So I think we should pick up a bit more pace next weekend.”

Gasly also acknowledged that close rival Alpine also demonstrated superior straightline performance in Portugal.

“It seems to me like today the Alpine was a bit like the Ducati in MotoGP for some reason – they were extremely fast in the straights, and they’re passing halfway through the straights.

Read Also:

“There are a couple of cars with a lot of straight line speed. I think last year on this track I remember there was quite a lot of overtaking as well, so Barcelona will be a lot more difficult, as we know, so I think it’s kind of similar. The midfield is quite tight, and that’s why we see some good battles, I guess.”

Gasly agreed that the slow corner performance is a particular concern for Monaco, the race after Spain.

“Obviously it is, it’s clearly one area where we’ve got to improve, and Monaco is coming pretty quickly, so I don’t think we’re going to have any major improvements or upgrades on the car for these tracks.

“So that’s the package we have, we need to find a way if we can change a bit the set up for this kind of conditions and corners, clearly there will be some work to do for these tracks.”

Expanding on the difference between the AT02 and last year’s AlphaTauri he added: “There is just slightly less grip so you’re sliding a bit more, you can’t carry the brakes into the corner as hard otherwise you’re locking.

“You can’t carry as much speed, otherwise the front is not holding, and the traction is slightly more tricky.

“We are not talking about much, but it’s a bit there and there. And then at the end of the lap you’re losing two or three tenths, and then at the end of 67 laps it’s 15 seconds, and that’s what we’ve got to find.”

shares
comments
Alonso feels too much being made of early results of F1 drivers at new teams

Previous article

Alonso feels too much being made of early results of F1 drivers at new teams

Next article

Can F1’s standout performer of 2021 keep up his charge?

Can F1’s standout performer of 2021 keep up his charge?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Pierre Gasly
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

1h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

45m
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
F1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
F1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
F1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko
F1

Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko

20h
Latest videos
What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
17h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
19h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision Monaco GP
Formula 1

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision

Stroll relieved to finish F1 Monaco GP after kerb jumps "rattled my brain" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Stroll relieved to finish F1 Monaco GP after kerb jumps "rattled my brain"

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his team-mate's F1 career climb Plus
Formula 1

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his team-mate's F1 career climb

Pierre Gasly More
Pierre Gasly
The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Plus
Formula 1

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Gasly: AlphaTauri F1 team “dropped back” compared to start of 2021
Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri F1 team “dropped back” compared to start of 2021

Tsunoda’s Imola F1 qualifying crash ‘part of the rookie journey’
Formula 1

Tsunoda’s Imola F1 qualifying crash ‘part of the rookie journey’

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Latest news

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.