Archive: Schumacher's verdict on his Spa F1 debut
Michael Schumacher's Formula 1 debut in the Belgian Grand Prix 30 years ago was brief, but memorable. Just days later, he was being prised out of his Jordan contract and inserted at Benetton. All that was to come, but when he spoke to Autosport for the 29 August 1991 issue, he was wary of making too many bold predictions...
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut
GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend
How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder
Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. DAMIEN SMITH details every epic victory
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy
The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun
Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer
The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. STUART CODLING revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name
Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category