Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / What Magnussen’s ‘homecoming’ means for him and Haas
Formula 1 Special feature

Friday favourite: The Williams that put Hill in an exclusive F1 club

Aside from the fact that it gave him the 1996 Formula 1 world championship, Damon Hill has another reason to pick the Williams FW18 as his favourite car - a remarkable qualifying feat which hasn't been repeated since

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Friday favourite: The Williams that put Hill in an exclusive F1 club

Even the very best of cars can have their areas of weakness, or diva-like tendencies as they have been coined by Mercedes in recent years. But on the 1996 Williams FW18, weak spots were few and far between.

Damon Hill took it to eight wins, nine pole positions and that year’s world championship title, making it a shoo-in for his favourite car. He also achieved a feat matched by only two other drivers in the past 40 years, by qualifying for every race on the front row. To put that into perspective, only Ayrton Senna (1989), Alain Prost (1993) and Hill in the FW18 have done so since the 1950s.

In the first decade of the world championship this was fairly common. Excluding the anomalous Indianapolis 500, Juan Manuel Fangio (five times), Nino Farina (three times), Alberto Ascari and Jack Brabham all held 100% front-row start records, albeit in an era of fewer races, fewer truly competitive cars and three-by-three grids. Hill’s tally of 16 was eclipsed in 2015 by Lewis Hamilton (18), but that was only good enough for 94.7% thanks to his fifth on the grid in Singapore.

The FW18 was fast everywhere in 1996 and only beaten to pole four times all year by an inspired Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F310, as rookie Jacques Villeneuve also contributed three poles. The FW18, Hill says, “was just a good car, it was good in every way”.

Top 10: Ranking the best Williams F1 cars

“Every year you get a car and you get immediate feedback from it, whether it’s going to be good or not, and it just felt good straight away,” Hill tells Autosport. “You jumped in, and just thought, ‘wow, this is amazing’. It felt really nimble and compact and beautifully put-together.”

It marked the culmination of a tricky journey for Williams, which had lost the advantage of active suspension to a change of regulations for 1994 that allowed Benetton to emerge as a serious contender.

“Once they took the active thing away, Williams had to go back and re-learn what they thought they’d stuck in the bin and were never going to see again,” says Hill, who learned during the year that he was to be replaced by Heinz-Harald Frentzen for 1997.

Hill won eight races in 1996 with Williams FW18 Renault, including from second on the grid at Magny-Cours

Hill won eight races in 1996 with Williams FW18 Renault, including from second on the grid at Magny-Cours

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The FW18’s Renault V10 engine was highly-developed, Hill directly working with Bernard Dudot and his team of Viry-based engineers to extract more low-end torque.

“He’d set up meetings and say, ‘Speak to the engineers, tell them what you want’ and stuff like that,” says Hill of Dudot. “Whereas Ayrton [Senna] just wanted the horsepower and would deal with the rest of it – he didn’t care if it was really peaky or undrivable – I was asking for controllable torque to use it to balance the car. I think that’s very important, especially in the wet.

PLUS: Damon Hill’s 10 greatest races

“If you’ve got useable low-end, mid-range, you can play with the thing. If you’ve got massive [power] delay, and it comes in all with a rush at the end [it’s not helpful], so they worked on creating this great broad spread of power which was brilliant. I did work with Renault a lot – and I blew up a lot of engines!”

"It was snug, but it was beautiful, and the first car I’ve really just slotted into without a squeeze or losing my knuckles" Damon Hill

It was the final year that Goodyear supplied the entire grid before the arrival of Bridgestone for 1997. Although history shows that Bridgestone were the more effective tyres, even allowing Hill a chance of victory at the Hungaroring with the otherwise ineffective Arrows, he says there could be no faulting the FW18’s control rubber.

“I always thought Goodyear were very good,” he says, “and they produced a tyre that was great. It felt good enough on Goodyears – and that was all we had anyway.”

Hill also relished that he could be comfortable in the FW18, having previously borne the brunt of designer Adrian Newey’s loathing to prioritise ergonomics over performance.

Top 10: Ranking the best Williams F1 drivers

“I had to make do and it had always been a snug fit for a six-footer with size eleven feet,” he says. “And then come [FW]18, Adrian knew that I was the lead driver, they didn’t know what to expect from Jacques, so they went, ‘Okay, we’ve got to make this guy comfortable in the car’.

Hill was grateful to Newey for the FW18's improved ergonomics

Hill was grateful to Newey for the FW18's improved ergonomics

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch / Motorsport Images

“It was snug, but it was beautiful, and the first car I’ve really just slotted into without a squeeze or losing my knuckles.

“You want to have a harmonious relationship with the car, not be cursing it the whole time because you can’t do what you want to do. It’s not something that you get a lot of sympathy for, but if you’ve got cramps or you’re bruised every time you get out, you start to have negative thoughts about it.

Read Also:

“If you find everything is in the right place and you can move your arms, you can take more liberties with the car. It won’t get away from you because you’ve banged your elbow on something or you’ve missed the brake pedal because your foot has touched the steering column or something like that.

“When you’ve suddenly got space to work, it’s very liberating.”

Hill beat team-mate Villeneuve to win the world championship title

Hill beat team-mate Villeneuve to win the world championship title

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments
What Magnussen’s ‘homecoming’ means for him and Haas
Previous article

What Magnussen’s ‘homecoming’ means for him and Haas
Load comments
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Caroline in British GT return, steps up to GT3 with RAM Mercedes
GT

Caroline in British GT return, steps up to GT3 with RAM Mercedes

Ex-Minardi F1 driver Tarso Marques to make NASCAR Cup debut
NASCAR

Ex-Minardi F1 driver Tarso Marques to make NASCAR Cup debut

The single F1 season of a British sportscar great Plus
Formula 1

The single F1 season of a British sportscar great

More
Damon Hill
Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"
Formula 1

Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"

Top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked: Mansell, Hill, Montoya and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked: Mansell, Hill, Montoya and more

Damon Hill's 10 greatest Formula 1 races Plus
Formula 1

Damon Hill's 10 greatest Formula 1 races

Williams More
Williams
Could Mercedes introduce radical 'zeropod' F1 design? Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Could Mercedes introduce radical 'zeropod' F1 design?

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Plus
Formula 1

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

Williams: Albon has "exceeded expectations" in first weeks
Formula 1

Williams: Albon has "exceeded expectations" in first weeks

Latest news

Friday favourite: The Williams that put Hill in an exclusive F1 club
Formula 1 Formula 1

Friday favourite: The Williams that put Hill in an exclusive F1 club

What Magnussen’s ‘homecoming’ means for him and Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Magnussen’s ‘homecoming’ means for him and Haas

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Ocon tops second morning by 0.1s over Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Ocon tops second morning by 0.1s over Leclerc

Mercedes F1 car borrows "a few tricks" from rocket technology
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 car borrows "a few tricks" from rocket technology

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1? Plus

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1?

Max Verstappen says it doesn’t change anything, but becoming world champion inevitably does exactly that – in many ways. So what can we expect from F1’s 34th title winner in 2022?

Formula 1
2 h
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Plus

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design

Formula 1
15 h
The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget Plus

The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shakeup, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022 Plus

The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022

After a year’s delay enforced by the global pandemic, F1’s major rules reset is finally here, with the second 2022 pre-season test getting underway in Bahrain today. A cursory glance the new cars tells of some significant differences, but as STUART CODLING explains, they are more than just superficial tweaks

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Plus

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
Mar 9, 2022
Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Plus

Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
The single F1 season of a British sportscar great Plus

The single F1 season of a British sportscar great

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Plus

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.