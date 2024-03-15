All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

RB sets end-of-2024 date for moving to new Milton Keynes F1 facility

RB Formula 1 boss Laurent Mekies says the team will move into its new aerodynamics facility next to the Red Bull campus in Milton Keynes by the end of 2024.

Matt Kew Roberto Chinchero
Upd:
RB F1 Team pit gantry

RB F1 Team pit gantry

Shameem Fahath

The team’s headquarters will remain in Faenza, Italy, where it has been based since Minardi was founded in the late 1970s, but it will vacate the diminutive aerodynamics site in Bicester.

This follows a switch for 2022 when RB, then competing under the AlphaTauri moniker, moved to using sister team Red Bull’s larger-scale wind tunnel.

It is hoped that the improved UK infrastructure will attract more staff in England, and Mekies reckons the Milton Keynes site will be up and running by the end of the year.

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com's Italian edition, Mekies said: “I will start by saying that we have not asked any engineers to move to England.

“Faenza is the historic home of the team and is also a fairly modern facility, which has also enjoyed fairly recent investment. We have very good production tools here and a large part of the design office.

Laurent Mekies, Team Principal, RB F1 Team

Laurent Mekies, Team Principal, RB F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“In Bicester, we have the aero department, concept design and part of the design office – all in a location chosen to be close to the wind tunnel.

“Fifteen years ago, the team was smaller than it is today, and Bicester made sense. Today, the aero department has tripled in size; we no longer use this tunnel because we have another one, and the location is no longer suitable.

“So, we will leave it at the end of the year and move to a new facility in Milton Keynes, next to the Red Bull campus.”

Rival teams, led by McLaren’s Zak Brown, have raised concerns about Red Bull's common ownership of two teams allowing the F1 squads to be more financially efficient under the cost cap.

The move to Milton Keynes has also led to some speculation over personnel moving between RB and Red Bull. But Mekies has shut this rumour down.

He said: “The regulations are very clear. It is very well defined that you cannot use the transfer of personnel to bypass the regulation regarding [intellectual property]. So, you cannot move a person from team A to team B in order to transfer knowledge.

“Now, in our case, I can say that these transfers were infrequent, but every time there was a transfer we asked the FIA whether the move of a technician or an engineer in a specific role was to be considered in line with what was specified in the regulation. And we have always acted only after receiving the OK from the FIA.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Friday favourite: Why F1's original circuit retains its thrilling appeal
Next article Mercedes planning Melbourne “experiments” with W15 F1 car

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Sauber: Audi's accelerated F1 takeover a boost for short term

Sauber: Audi's accelerated F1 takeover a boost for short term

Formula 1
Sauber: Audi's accelerated F1 takeover a boost for short term Sauber: Audi's accelerated F1 takeover a boost for short term
Ricciardo: RB has identified a few flaws with 2024 F1 car

Ricciardo: RB has identified a few flaws with 2024 F1 car

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Ricciardo: RB has identified a few flaws with 2024 F1 car Ricciardo: RB has identified a few flaws with 2024 F1 car
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
RB
More from
RB
RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen’s "unsportsmanlike" driving

RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen’s "unsportsmanlike" driving

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen’s "unsportsmanlike" driving RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen’s "unsportsmanlike" driving
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Latest news

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Bird seals McLaren's first Formula E win with last-lap pass

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Bird seals McLaren's first Formula E win with last-lap pass

FE Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Sao Paulo E-Prix: Bird seals McLaren's first Formula E win with last-lap pass Sao Paulo E-Prix: Bird seals McLaren's first Formula E win with last-lap pass
Honda MotoGP development not being focused on Marquez helping everyone - Zarco

Honda MotoGP development not being focused on Marquez helping everyone - Zarco

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
Honda MotoGP development not being focused on Marquez helping everyone - Zarco Honda MotoGP development not being focused on Marquez helping everyone - Zarco
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important
How Raikkonen's former race engineer became F1 TV's latest pundit

How Raikkonen's former race engineer became F1 TV's latest pundit

F1 Formula 1
How Raikkonen's former race engineer became F1 TV's latest pundit How Raikkonen's former race engineer became F1 TV's latest pundit

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call
Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?

Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike? Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe