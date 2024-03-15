Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1
Charles Leclerc believes it's "a matter of time" before Ferrari can start putting Red Bull under pressure in Formula 1.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Watch: F1 2024 Saudi Arabian GP Review – The Red Bull Machine Powers On
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
More robust Ferrari 2024 F1 car "not scaring" Leclerc and Sainz anymore
Leclerc thought Vasseur would need more time to change Ferrari
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
Vettel sent Bearman 'good luck' message ahead of Saudi Arabian F1 debut
Every British F1 driver to have started a grand prix for Ferrari
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call
Latest news
Sao Paulo E-Prix: Bird seals McLaren's first Formula E win with last-lap pass
Honda MotoGP development not being focused on Marquez helping everyone - Zarco
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important
How Raikkonen's former race engineer became F1 TV's latest pundit
Autosport Plus
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call
Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments