All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1

Charles Leclerc believes it's "a matter of time" before Ferrari can start putting Red Bull under pressure in Formula 1.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Leclerc opened his 2024 account with a first podium in last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, one week on from team-mate Carlos Sainz also grabbing third in Bahrain.
For Leclerc, who started from second behind polesitter and eventual winner Max Verstappen in both races, 2024 has begun on a more promising note compared to last year. He retired from the 2023 season opener and Ferrari's race pace issues prevented it from mounting a challenge to Red Bull.
While Leclerc's 18-second deficit to Verstappen in Jeddah could still be seen as disheartening, the Monegasque says Ferrari's progress year-on-year is a sign that it can start putting some pressure on Red Bull if it continues that trajectory.
"It's been a positive race, I think we are doing small steps in the right direction," Leclerc said. 
"If I look back the last six, seven months, we are the team that has improved the most and we are slowly closing the gap.
"The gap is still quite big, but if we keep working like that, I'm sure it's a matter of time before we put the Red Bull under a bit more pressure."
But Leclerc played down of making significant inroads in the short term, with Ferrari bringing a similar package to next week's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
 
"I don't think we'll have many things new in Melbourne, so without new things in Melbourne, I think we are doing a good job by maximising our package at the moment," Leclerc cautioned.
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"So, that's where we are. We'll probably have to wait and see whenever we have new parts to the car, what kind of step we do forward. And hopefully that will bring us closer to Red Bull."
When talking to Sky Sports F1 later on about where those gains can come from, he said: "Three or four tenths is a lot in the world of motorsport.
"However, when you look at every part of the car, if you are gaining 0.010s per part then you are straight away gaining that.
"In the last few months, we are the team that has improved the most because we have been working extremely well and we just have to keep doing that, it's very clear which areas we have to work on.
"I'm sure that our moment will come. I don't know what Red Bull has in the pocket in terms of upgrades but that will define when exactly we'll be able to match them."

Watch: F1 2024 Saudi Arabian GP Review – The Red Bull Machine Powers On

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Ricciardo: RB has identified a few flaws with 2024 F1 car
Next article Friday favourite: Why F1's original circuit retains its thrilling appeal

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
How Raikkonen's former race engineer became F1 TV's latest pundit

How Raikkonen's former race engineer became F1 TV's latest pundit

Formula 1
How Raikkonen's former race engineer became F1 TV's latest pundit How Raikkonen's former race engineer became F1 TV's latest pundit
McLaren targets "race six or seven" for first major 2024 F1 upgrade

McLaren targets "race six or seven" for first major 2024 F1 upgrade

Formula 1
McLaren targets "race six or seven" for first major 2024 F1 upgrade McLaren targets "race six or seven" for first major 2024 F1 upgrade
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Charles Leclerc
More from
Charles Leclerc
More robust Ferrari 2024 F1 car "not scaring" Leclerc and Sainz anymore

More robust Ferrari 2024 F1 car "not scaring" Leclerc and Sainz anymore

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
More robust Ferrari 2024 F1 car "not scaring" Leclerc and Sainz anymore More robust Ferrari 2024 F1 car "not scaring" Leclerc and Sainz anymore
Leclerc thought Vasseur would need more time to change Ferrari

Leclerc thought Vasseur would need more time to change Ferrari

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Leclerc thought Vasseur would need more time to change Ferrari Leclerc thought Vasseur would need more time to change Ferrari
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Vettel sent Bearman 'good luck' message ahead of Saudi Arabian F1 debut

Vettel sent Bearman 'good luck' message ahead of Saudi Arabian F1 debut

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Vettel sent Bearman 'good luck' message ahead of Saudi Arabian F1 debut Vettel sent Bearman 'good luck' message ahead of Saudi Arabian F1 debut
Every British F1 driver to have started a grand prix for Ferrari

Every British F1 driver to have started a grand prix for Ferrari

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Every British F1 driver to have started a grand prix for Ferrari Every British F1 driver to have started a grand prix for Ferrari
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

Latest news

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Bird seals McLaren's first Formula E win with last-lap pass

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Bird seals McLaren's first Formula E win with last-lap pass

FE Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Sao Paulo E-Prix: Bird seals McLaren's first Formula E win with last-lap pass Sao Paulo E-Prix: Bird seals McLaren's first Formula E win with last-lap pass
Honda MotoGP development not being focused on Marquez helping everyone - Zarco

Honda MotoGP development not being focused on Marquez helping everyone - Zarco

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
Honda MotoGP development not being focused on Marquez helping everyone - Zarco Honda MotoGP development not being focused on Marquez helping everyone - Zarco
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important
How Raikkonen's former race engineer became F1 TV's latest pundit

How Raikkonen's former race engineer became F1 TV's latest pundit

F1 Formula 1
How Raikkonen's former race engineer became F1 TV's latest pundit How Raikkonen's former race engineer became F1 TV's latest pundit

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call
Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?

Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike? Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe