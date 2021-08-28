Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races

Formula 1 has revealed its updated calendar for the remainder of the 2021 season, dropping to 22 races and leaving a TBC slot in late November.

Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races

F1 started the year planning for a record-breaking 23-race season, only for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions to force a number of changes.

Japan joined Canada, Singapore and Australia in officially being cancelled earlier this month, while question marks have lingered over a number of events in the second half of the season.

Following a meeting with team bosses on Saturday morning at Spa, F1 released its updated calendar that cuts the schedule down to 22 races, one of which is still to be confirmed with a vacant slot on the 19-21 November weekend.

This slot is understood to be reserved for a round in the Middle East, with the Losail International Circuit in Qatar thought to be the most likely destination.

Should a deal for Qatar to host its first F1 race not come off, then a return to Bahrain is an alternative for the event that completes a triple-header with Mexico and Brazil.

The Turkish Grand Prix remains on the calendar despite still being on the British government’s ‘red list’ that would mean all personnel returning to the UK must serve a 10-day quarantine in a hotel, regardless of their vaccination status.

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11, and the remainder of the field at the start

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11, and the remainder of the field at the start

Turkey’s original June date was postponed because of its red list status, but another review by the UK government is planned for 16 September. The event has moved date to become a standalone round on 10 October.

Should the restrictions lead to Turkey being scrapped, then Mugello is in the frame to take its place, as revealed by Autosport on Thursday.

F1 had been in talks to host back-to-back races at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, but the United States Grand Prix is still a standalone event.

Both the Mexico City Grand Prix and the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos have seen date tweaks in the schedule, forming the first two legs of a triple-header that would be completed by the TBC round.

Mexico and Brazil currently remain on the UK red list, while Austin is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations.

But the TBC event would mean that personnel going from Brazil to the Middle East would be able to avoid serving the quarantine by spending more than 10 days out of Brazil.

Updated 2021 Formula 1 calendar

Date

Current 2021 Calendar
29 August Belgium
5 September Netherlands
12 September Italy
26 September Russia
10 October Turkey           
24 October USA
7 November Mexico         
14 November Brazil
21 November TBC 
5 December Saudi Arabia
12 December Abu Dhabi 

 

