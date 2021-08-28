Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races
Formula 1 / Belgian GP Practice report

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice

By:

Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the wet final practice for Formula 1’s 2021 Belgian Grand Prix ahead of his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice

As the final one-hour session got underway, conditions were considerably wetter than they were at the start of both FP1 and FP2, where the track was ready for slicks after a few minutes. Further rain fell at the halfway point which meant the wet weather compounds were used throughout the FP3 running, other than Lando Norris completing a sole, untimed lap on softs in the final minutes.

George Russell led the pack out in the opening minutes, where the two Haas cars were the only ones to run the full wet tyres, and, despite going off into the runoff at the Bus Stop chicane ahead of starting his first timed lap, the Williams driver duly set the first place benchmark at 2m05.546s on the intermediates.

As more cars headed out and the track began to dry in places, the times steadily came down, led by Nicholas Latifi posting a 2m04.802s and Charles Leclerc – running a new chassis after his FP2 crash – putting in a 2m02.361s.

Russell then returned to the top spot with a 2m01.699s as he found time as his run continued, before Pierre Gasly moved ahead as the opening 10 minutes closed out with a 2m01.385s.

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel then beat that with a 2m00.170s, before the track dried enough to bring the fastest lap benchmark under the two minute bracket.

Hamilton was the first driver to do so, having briefly gone off at Les Combes on his first timed lap earlier in the session, a moment he repeated during the late running on a wetter track, with the world champion posting a 1m57.996s.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

That stood as the best time for nearly 10 minutes before Verstappen found a big gain as his opening intermediates run went on and he set a 1m56.924s just before 20 minutes had passed.

Perez slotted in behind his team-mate a few minutes, 0.924s slower, before the rain began to fall again and times slowed as the dry line began to disappear.

This development, plus the need for the teams to save the intermediates should they be needed in qualifying, meant most drivers returned to their garages ahead of the halfway point and the on-track action was sporadic thereafter.

One driver that did run considerably once the rain had returned was Esteban Ocon, who had followed Russell out of the pits right at the start of FP3, but then spent the next 30 minutes after completing his installation lap waiting for Alpine to fix a so far unexplained problem.

But the Hungarian GP winner was able to rejoin and slot into fifth – behind Hamilton and Lando Norris, who had jumped up to fourth just before the rain fell – 1.989s slower than Verstappen’s best.

McLaren gave Norris the option to try the slicks in a late experiment with just over two minutes remaining, but the Briton returned to his garage without setting a time after touring slowly and carefully around on the red-walled softs.

Lance Stroll took sixth in the final standings ahead of Gasly, who had a late spin between the two Stavelot right handers, nearly sliding into the barriers on the inside at high speed,  Vettel and Russell, with Fernando Alonso rounding out the top 10.

FP1 pacesetter, and Verstappen’s closest challenger in FP2, Valtteri Bottas, ended up down in 11th.

The Finn was another driver to slide off into the runoff at Les Combes early and he finished with a best time 2.884s slower than Verstappen.

Kimi Raikkonen brought up the rear of the field, 7.458s off the top spot and with only three laps completed, after he returned to the pits just before the 15-minute mark reporting that his brakes had failed.

Belgian GP - FP3 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 10 1'56.924  
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 7 1'57.871 0.947
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 9 1'57.996 1.072
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 11 1'58.509 1.585
5 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 15 1'58.913 1.989
6 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 16 1'59.205 2.281
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 14 1'59.324 2.400
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 15 1'59.436 2.512
9 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 9 1'59.492 2.568
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 16 1'59.613 2.689
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 14 1'59.808 2.884
12 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 11 1'59.981 3.057
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 13 2'00.456 3.532
14 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 17 2'00.749 3.825
15 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 18 2'01.269 4.345
16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 14 2'01.370 4.446
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 20 2'01.510 4.586
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 20 2'01.512 4.588
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 19 2'01.792 4.868
20 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 3 2'04.382 7.458
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races

Previous article

Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

18 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice

21 min
3
Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races

47 min
4
Formula 1

Will Alonso's helmet camera become a regular F1 feature?

3 h
5
MotoGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

17 h
Latest news
F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice
F1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice

21m
Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races
F1

Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races

47m
F1 Belgian GP Live commentary and updates - FP3 & Qualifying
F1

F1 Belgian GP Live commentary and updates - FP3 & Qualifying

1 h
How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder Plus
F1

How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder

2 h
Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after Belgian GP FP2 crash damage
F1

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after Belgian GP FP2 crash damage

3 h
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy Belgian GP Plus
Formula 1

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash Belgian GP
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash

F1 Belgian GP: Bottas tops FP1 from Verstappen, Hamilton only 18th Belgian GP
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Bottas tops FP1 from Verstappen, Hamilton only 18th

Trending Today

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice

Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races

Will Alonso's helmet camera become a regular F1 feature?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Will Alonso's helmet camera become a regular F1 feature?

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

British MotoGP: Miller tops busy FP3 for Ducati
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Miller tops busy FP3 for Ducati

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder Plus

How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. DAMIEN SMITH details every epic victory

Formula 1
2 h
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy Plus

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
16 h
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Plus

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. STUART CODLING revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. STUART CODLING thinks it’s time to try a better tactic

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Plus

How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Plus

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says BEN EDWARDS, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021

Latest news

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice

Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races

F1 Belgian GP Live commentary and updates - FP3 & Qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP Live commentary and updates - FP3 & Qualifying

How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.