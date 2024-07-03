Fourteen of the current Formula 1 drivers have home races across the 24-race calendar in 2024. Although all the drivers will be hoping for wins across the year nothing is more coveted than taking a win at their home grand prix.

Three British drivers are on the grid this season, with Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and George Russell all hoping to stand on the podium at the British Grand Prix. In 2023, Norris briefly took the lead in the British GP and although was eventually overtaken by Max Verstappen, he took second place, ahead of Hamilton in third.

Charles Leclerc is currently the only driver to take a home race win in 2024, when he claimed his first win in Monaco in May. The Ferrari driver had previously faced unfortunate luck when it came to the iconic race, having one retirement, one did not start and no podiums.

Drivers with the most wins at their home grand prix

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, celebrates after the race with a Union flag Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

1. Lewis Hamilton - Great Britain - 8 wins

• Home GP: British GP

• Home tracks: Silverstone

• Home race podiums: 13

• Home race wins: 8

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful Formula 1 driver when it comes to his home grand prix. The British driver holds the record for the most podiums and most wins at Silverstone for the British GP.

Hamilton qualified on pole position in 2007 and led the first 16 laps of the race, until he had an issue during a pitstop - jolting forwards prematurely when the 'lollipop' (formerly used to show when a driver should set off) was turned over. He had to stop and wait for the fuel hose to be detached before rejoining the race in fifth. Hamilton finished the race in third place and claimed his first home grand prix podium.

It was his ninth consecutive podium in the first nine races of his debut season and was followed by a further three, which saw Hamilton finish second in the drivers’ championship at the end of the year, just one point behind Kimi Raikkonen.

His first win at Silverstone came the following year, working his way from fourth to pole during the 60-lap race. Hamilton’s wet-weather drive is considered one of his best performances in F1, with McLaren at one point urging him to slow down over concerns that he was pushing too hard.

His win tied him with Felipe Massa in the 2008 driver’s championship, which Hamilton later won by just one point ahead of the Brazilian driver at the final race of the year.

His latest home podium at the British Grand Prix came in 2023, when he finished third behind Lando Norris in second and race winner Max Verstappen. Hamilton qualified in seventh and quickly worked his way up the grid before fending off Oscar Piastri for the final podium position. The two British drivers on the podium was the first time that two home drivers representing the UK had stood on the podium together at the race since David Coulthard and Eddie Irvine in 1999.

While he has stood on the Silverstone podium one additional time, it wasn’t for the British Grand Prix – he took second place at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in 2020, which was held a week after that year’s British Grand Prix.

Race Tracks Podiums Podium years Wins Win years British GP Silverstone 13 2007, 2008, 2010, 2014-2023 8 2008, 2014-2017, 2019-2021

2. Alain Prost - France - 6 wins

Race winner Alain Prost, Ferrari 641 Photo by: Sutton Images

• Home GP: French GP

• Home tracks: Dijon-Prenois, Paul Ricard & Magny-Cours

• Home race podiums: 11

• Home race wins: 6

Alain Prost took his first French GP win at the 1981 race during his second F1 season and his first with Renault. The Frenchman had been forced to retire in his debut home race after his McLaren suffered a transmission issue.

Prost’s win at the Dijon circuit was the driver’s maiden win - the first of 51, which gave him the record for most grand prix victories until it was broken by Michael Schumacher at the 2001 Belgian GP.

He then took four more wins at the French Grand Prix, which was held at Paul Ricard, in 1983, 1988, 1989 and 1990. During his final win at the track, he qualified in fourth - the only time he didn’t win from pole - and took the 100th grand prix victory for Ferrari.

Prost’s final home race win came at the 1993 French Grand Prix at Magny-Cours for Williams. The victory marked his 100th F1 podium - making him the first driver to achieve the record.

Race Tracks Podiums Podium years Wins Win years French GP Dijon, Paul Ricard & Magny-Cours 11 1981-1983, 1985-1991 & 1993 6 1981, 1983, 1988-1990, 1993

3. Jim Clark - Great Britain - 5 wins

Jim Clark, Lotus 33 Climax Photo by: Motorsport Images

• Home GP: British GP

• Home tracks: Aintree, Silverstone, Brands Hatch

• Home race podiums: 5

• Home race wins: 5

Jim Clark took five wins at the British GP and no further podiums at the event during his eight-season career between 1960-1968. His first British GP win came at the 1962 event at the Aintree, when he led the race from start to finish and won by 49.2 seconds from John Surtees.

The Scotsman then had a run of four consecutive wins at the British Grand Prix, including the 1963 and 1965 races, when he then claimed the drivers’ championship at the end of the season.

The 1965 race was his smallest margin of victory, when he led ahead of Graham Hill by just three seconds. With 16 laps to go, Clark’s Lotus started to lose oil pressure and he chose to kill the engine when going through the faster corners of the Silverstone Circuit. After pulling out a gap of 35 seconds from Hill behind, he was then losing around two seconds per lap, resulting in the fellow Brit closing the gap before the end of the race.

Race Tracks Podiums Podium years Wins Win years British GP Aintree, Silverstone, Brands Hatch 5 1962-1965 & 1967 5 1962-1965, 1967

=4. Michael Schumacher - German - 4 wins

Podium: Michael Schumacher, Benetton B195 Renault Photo by: Sutton Images

• Home GP: German GP

• Home tracks: Hockenheim

• Home race podiums: 7

• Home race wins: 4



Michael Schumacher took his first home race podium during his first full F1 season in 1992. The German finished in third place after working his way through the grid from sixth, to finish behind Nigel Mansell and Ayrton Senna in first and second respectively.

He took his first home grand prix win in 1995 for Benetton, as he fought to retain his drivers’ championship title. Schumacher took the lead from second place at the first corner of the second lap after the leader Damon Hill spun off into the barrier after a driveshaft failure caused his rear wheels to lock.

It wasn’t for another seven years that Schumacher would take a win at his home race, where he won from pole position in his Ferrari. His win in 2002 came during the seven-time world champion’s longest consecutive run holding the drivers’ championship title, which he held for 37 races.

Race Tracks Podiums Podium years Wins Win years German GP Hockenheim 7 1992-1993, 1995, 1997, 2002, 2004 & 2006 4 1995, 2002, 2004, 2006

=4. Nigel Mansell - Great Britain - 4 wins

Nigel Mansell, Williams FW11B Honda, Nelson Piquet, Williams FW11B Honda Photo by: Motorsport Images

• Home GP: British GP

• Home tracks: Brands Hatch & Silverstone

• Home race podiums: 6

• Home race wins: 4



Nigel Mansell did not claim his first British podium and win until 1986 - his sixth full season in F1 - at Brands Hatch. Mansell, who qualified in second, got a bad start at the beginning of the race, dropping into fourth. However, a large crash involving four drivers at the start saw the race red-flagged and restarted.

The Brit had broken something in his car at the start and was allowed to begin again in the spare Williams. After an intense battle with his team-mate Nelson Piquet, Mansell won the race by five and a half seconds.

He took a second consecutive win in 1987, this time at Silverstone, in what has been described as one of his best performances in F1. Mansell would yet again face a tight battle with his Williams team-mate Piquet, who had qualified ahead of the British driver. Both drivers had intended to not pit for fresh tyres, but Mansell was brought in with a dislodged wheel balance weight.

He did not lose his second-place position during the pitstop but was left almost 30 seconds behind the leader. During the next 30 laps he hunted down Piquet, before pulling off an impressive overtake and finishing 1.918 seconds ahead of his team-mate.

Race Tracks Podiums Podium years Wins Win years British GP Brands Hatch & Silverstone 6 1986-1989, 1991 & 1992 4 1986, 1987, 1991,1992

=4. Juan Manuel Fangio - Argentina - 4 wins

Juan Manuel Fangio, Mercedes-Benz W196 Photo by: Motorsport Images

• Home GP: Argentine GP

• Home tracks: Buenos Aires

• Home race podiums: 4

• Home race wins: 4

Juan Manuel Fangio took four consecutive wins at his home Argentine GP between 1954 and 1957, the same years that he took four of his five drivers’ championship wins. In 1955, he won the race for Mercedes after starting third. The summer temperatures were so hot that he was one of only two drivers - the other being fellow Argentine Roberto Mieres - to complete the full race without giving their car to another driver.

Fangio didn’t escape unscathed though, as he suffered severe burns to his leg which had been rubbing against the chassis which struggling with the heat coming from the exhaust. It took him three months to recover from the injury and he was left with a permanent scar.

Race Tracks Podiums Podium years Wins Win years Argentine GP Buenos Aries 4 1954-1957 4 1954-1957

7. Max Verstappen - Netherlands - 3 wins

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B Photo by: Erik Junius

• Home GP: Dutch GP

• Home tracks: Zandvoort

• Home race podiums: 3

• Home race wins: 3

Max Verstappen has claimed every win at the Dutch GP in Zandvoort since the event returned to the calendar in 2021. He won the inaugural race after its 31-year absence and was the first Dutch driver to claim a win at their home race.

The 2023 Dutch GP was a predominantly wet-weather race and was filled with plenty of action. A small sprinkling of rain started before the race that turned into a heavy shower on the first lap and prompted many teams to run a split strategy. Verstappen was left out on slick tyres and dropped down into fourth place.

Once the rain initially cleared Verstappen was able to reclaim top spot, but a late red flag saw the Dutchman fight in a seven-lap final sprint to take the win. The win was Verstappen’s ninth in a row, which then equalled the record with Sebastian Vettel set in 2013.

Race Tracks Podiums Podium years Wins Win years Dutch GP Zandvoort 3 2021-2023 3 2021-2023

Drivers with most podiums at their home grand prix

Here are the top F1 drivers with the most podiums at their home grand prix: