All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Miami GP

Ford's Red Bull F1 commitment "unchanged" despite Newey exit

Red Bull's 2026 engine partner Ford says its commitment to the Formula 1 team is "unchanged" in the wake of designer Adrian Newey's impending departure.

Filip Cleeren Ronald Vording
Red Bull Powertrains HQ

Earlier this week Red Bull announced that Newey would step away from its F1 team after a two-decade spell at the Milton Keynes-based team which yielded seven drivers' and six constructors' world championships.

The news was received as a huge blow to Red Bull in Miami's F1 paddock, while the team itself played down the effect of the 65-year-old's departure.

Red Bull credited Newey for his major contribution to its success but also insisted it has a strong succession plan in place under technical director Pierre Wache to stay competitive into the 2026 regulations shift.

For 2026, Red Bull has taken its engine programme in-house under the Red Bull Powertrains umbrella, with American powerhouse Ford providing financial and technical input as its official works partner.

But amid suggestions that Ford will now work with a weaker team than it originally signed up for, Ford Performance Motorsports director Mark Rushbrook insisted Newey's exit has no influence whatsoever on its commitment to Red Bull.

"We have huge respect for Adrian in terms of his career and all the things that he has done for many different teams in F1, especially the last 19 years at Red Bull," Rushbrook told Autosport.

"Nothing but admiration and respect for him and we wish him the best for whatever he will do in the future.

"Our focus though fully remains on the power unit programme for 2026. That's unchanged after this news and that is still going ahead full throttle."

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, Mark Rushbrook, Ford and Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, Mark Rushbrook, Ford and Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Rushbrook pointed out that it was normal for both Red Bull and Ford to have succession plans in place, with the fact that Newey's Red Bull deal was set to end in 2025 meaning that his presence from 2026 onwards was never guaranteed.

"Continuity was in the very first discussions that I had with [team principal] Christian Horner," Rushbrook said.

"So, my question to him was: 'How is Red Bull going to continue to be successful in 2026 with all-new regulations?'

"Like any good company or any good racing team, you always have a succession plan, and you are always training and developing people within the organisation.

"That is no different in this case. I am not being disrespectful to Adrian at all because he is fantastic, but every team has a succession plan."

Read Also:

Rushbrook said Red Bull was still its best possible partner in F1 despite the recent unrest behind the scenes, caused by an internal power struggle between different factions that remains largely unresolved for now.

"To do anything great in motorsport, we as Ford find the best teams to partner with. We believe that we have found the best team in Formula 1," he added.

"It is all about cooperation, understanding the situation and being committed to doing what it takes to be successful. That is continuing with both parties."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Red Bull boss "convinced" Horner is right boss for F1 team
Next article Leclerc convinced Ferrari is closer to Red Bull on F1 race pace in Miami

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Red Bull relaxed over F1 staff exodus amid Wheatley talks

Red Bull relaxed over F1 staff exodus amid Wheatley talks

Formula 1
Miami GP
Red Bull relaxed over F1 staff exodus amid Wheatley talks
Miami GP revamps pre-race show without 2023-style F1 driver introductions

Miami GP revamps pre-race show without 2023-style F1 driver introductions

Formula 1
Miami GP
Miami GP revamps pre-race show without 2023-style F1 driver introductions
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
2024 F1 Miami GP results: Lando Norris wins for McLaren

2024 F1 Miami GP results: Lando Norris wins for McLaren

Formula 1
Miami GP
2024 F1 Miami GP results: Lando Norris wins for McLaren
Red Bull boss "convinced" Horner is right boss for F1 team

Red Bull boss "convinced" Horner is right boss for F1 team

Formula 1
Miami GP
Red Bull boss "convinced" Horner is right boss for F1 team
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Latest news

Sainz penalised for Piastri contact in F1 Miami GP, drops to fifth

Sainz penalised for Piastri contact in F1 Miami GP, drops to fifth

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Sainz penalised for Piastri contact in F1 Miami GP, drops to fifth
McLaren surprised upgraded F1 car had Red Bull-beating pace

McLaren surprised upgraded F1 car had Red Bull-beating pace

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
McLaren surprised upgraded F1 car had Red Bull-beating pace
Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix

Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix
Verstappen: Norris’s F1 Miami GP win won’t be his last

Verstappen: Norris’s F1 Miami GP win won’t be his last

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Verstappen: Norris’s F1 Miami GP win won’t be his last

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By James Allen
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death

How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe