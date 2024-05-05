All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Miami GP

Stella: "Unacceptable" Magnussen F1 tactics should be bannable offences

McLaren Formula 1 team principal Andrea Stella says Kevin Magnussen's defensive antics in Miami's sprint are "completely unacceptable" and should become bannable offences.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mirroring his tactics from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Magnussen again held up midfield rivals to help Haas team-mate Nico Hulkenberg secure points in the sprint race.

This time Magnussen went off as many as four times to avoid losing places, which ended up costing him 35 seconds worth of penalties, but crucially didn't prevent him from keeping track position until Hulkenberg was safe to collect two points in seventh.

Afterwards, Magnussen was cleared of unsportsmanlike behaviour, which Stella vehemently disagreed with, saying the Dane's repeat tactics show the FIA needs to take action and tweak its ruleset.

"We have a case of behaviour being intentional in terms of damaging another competitor and this behaviour is perpetuated within the same race and repeated over the same season," Stella said.

"How can penalties be accumulative? They should be exponential. It is not five plus five plus five equals 15.

"Five plus five plus five equals maybe you need to spend a weekend at home with your family and reflect on your sportsmanship and then go back...

"It is completely unacceptable. It makes no sense from a sportsmanship point of view and this should be addressed immediately.

"If you are out of the points, getting 20 seconds or whatever doesn't make any difference. But for the competitors you have damaged, you have put them out of their race in a deliberate, perpetuated and repeated way."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When asked by Autosport if he was aware of any explanation why it hadn't been addressed yet after Jeddah, Stella replied: "I don't think they may have a reason why not. They were potentially just surprised by the fact that this was repeated.

"I am sure the FIA will look into that and will come to a sensible proposal for the Sporting Advisory Committee to evaluate. Hopefully these will soon become rules or guidelines that the stewards can apply."

One obvious solution is for race control to revert to making drivers give up a position rather than letting the teams make the decision themselves and threaten with drive-through penalties rather than often meaningless time penalties.

"That's as drivers what we've asked for, but they don't want to do it," McLaren's Lando Norris said. "They say it's up to us."

Team-mate Oscar Piastri pointed out that mandating drivers to cede positions also carries its problems, but felt that in "blatant" cases like Magnussen it should be a straightforward thing to implement.

"There are certain scenarios where giving the position back is very difficult," Piastri explained.

"Say you overtake somebody and the FIA asks you to give it back, but then you're dropped behind more people... is it still fair or not?

"But in [Magnussen's] situation, clearly all those problems would be fixed if the FIA said: 'You need to give the position back and if you don't, it's a drive-through'.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"If you know you're going to face a drive-through, you're going to give the position back."

He added: "If you go off by 10 centimetres and it's not clear on the TV or you pulled off the world's best overtake, then are the fans going to say: 'Oh, this is way too harsh'.

Read Also:

"It's very difficult to police it like that, but if it's blatant, then the FIA should have the power to step in.

"The fact that it's not the first time and the driver is openly admitting he deserves the penalties and did it for the team, to me that's wrong."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article What the sprint race and qualifying tell us about the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix
Next article Red Bull boss "convinced" Horner is right boss for F1 team

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Red Bull relaxed over F1 staff exodus amid Wheatley talks

Red Bull relaxed over F1 staff exodus amid Wheatley talks

Formula 1
Miami GP
Red Bull relaxed over F1 staff exodus amid Wheatley talks
Miami GP revamps pre-race show without 2023-style F1 driver introductions

Miami GP revamps pre-race show without 2023-style F1 driver introductions

Formula 1
Miami GP
Miami GP revamps pre-race show without 2023-style F1 driver introductions
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Kevin Magnussen
More from
Kevin Magnussen
Miami GP stewards to raise F1 rules issue with FIA as Magnussen cleared

Miami GP stewards to raise F1 rules issue with FIA as Magnussen cleared

Formula 1
Miami GP
Miami GP stewards to raise F1 rules issue with FIA as Magnussen cleared
Magnussen: Miami F1 sprint penalties “deserved” for “stupid tactics”

Magnussen: Miami F1 sprint penalties “deserved” for “stupid tactics”

Formula 1
Miami GP
Magnussen: Miami F1 sprint penalties “deserved” for “stupid tactics”
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Latest news

Sainz penalised for Piastri contact in F1 Miami GP, drops to fifth

Sainz penalised for Piastri contact in F1 Miami GP, drops to fifth

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Sainz penalised for Piastri contact in F1 Miami GP, drops to fifth
McLaren surprised upgraded F1 car had Red Bull-beating pace

McLaren surprised upgraded F1 car had Red Bull-beating pace

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
McLaren surprised upgraded F1 car had Red Bull-beating pace
Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix

Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix
Verstappen: Norris’s F1 Miami GP win won’t be his last

Verstappen: Norris’s F1 Miami GP win won’t be his last

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Verstappen: Norris’s F1 Miami GP win won’t be his last

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By James Allen
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death

How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe