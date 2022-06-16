Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Australian GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2035 Next / Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot
Formula 1 News

Five F1 season-opener slots for Australian GP

The Australian Grand Prix will be the season-opening Formula 1 race for at least five of the next 13 years as part of its new deal.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Five F1 season-opener slots for Australian GP

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation and Formula 1 today announced an early extension of their arrangement that will see Melbourne continue as a host city until at least 2035.

As part of the new deal the revamped Albert Park circuit will open the Formula 1 season a minimum of five times.

The AGP will be the season-opener in 2024 and 2025 and then another three, yet-to-be-determined times in the decade that follows.

The 2023 AGP date is yet to be locked in, however this announcement is a clear indication that the first round will be elsewhere.

Melbourne will still be at the pointy end of the schedule, though, with a slot inside the first three races likely each year of the new agreement.

"One of the things that happens is that, it's difficult enough [for us] to juggle four days of activity at Albert Park; Formula 1 has to juggle 23 races on a calendar," said AGPC CEO Andrew Westacott.

"At the start of the season, taking into account Ramadan, taking into account Easter, taking into account other scheduling constraints, five races to headline the start of the season in Melbourne is a great result. And that's the guaranteed minimum.

"What we're going to find is that over the course of that time, we're going to be either Race 1, Race 2 or Race 3, very early in the season.

"It's a great outcome. We saw 419,000 people here as the estimated attendance for 2022. We see that continuing."

Mechanics on the grid with the cars prior to the start

Mechanics on the grid with the cars prior to the start

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Australia has long been the traditional season start for Formula 1, however this year, following its due year, pandemic-induced absence, it was pushed back to the third round.

That had little effect on crowds with near-record numbers filing through the Albert Parks over the four days.

That, says Westacott, is proof that being early in the season is important but being the first round not critical.

"We've always had an arrangement that sees us be one of the starting races," he said.

"And that's always worked out to be the first race. But we know that in a competitive environment, being up near the front of the season is still a very good outcome.

"We didn't source more than that, what we were sourcing was a great outcome. And we think whether we're Race 1 or Race 2 or Race 3 in the season, as proven in 2022, is a really good outcome for Melbourne."

Read Also:

Melbourne hasn't just sought to block international threats to its spot on the F1 schedule with this new deal, but local threats as well.

Sydney is thought to have shown interest in poaching the GP from its interstate rival in a bid to re-energise its major events industry post COVID lockdowns.

"I'm not privy to what Sydney did," said Westacott. "But what I am privy to, and it's in the public domain, is that South Australia, Queensland and New South Wales have coveted MotoGP and Formula 1.

"It's on public record to say competitiveness is alive and well in the world of motorsport and it's alive and well in the world of major events.

"It wouldn't surprise me if other jurisdictions were putting in big overtures to the rights holders of not only MotoGP and Formula 1, but other major events. That's why it's so competitive and why it's so good for economies."

shares
comments
Australian GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2035
Previous article

Australian GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2035
Next article

Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot

Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Campbell prefers IMSA seat to WEC with works Porsche 963 LMDh
IMSA

Campbell prefers IMSA seat to WEC with works Porsche 963 LMDh

Supercars star Kostecki explains 2023 NASCAR plan
Supercars

Supercars star Kostecki explains 2023 NASCAR plan

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.