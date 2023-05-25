Subscribe
Previous / How factory visit helped Aston Martin beat rivals to Honda F1 engine deal Next / How Red Bull keeps improving its RB19 F1 car
Formula 1 News

First images of Mercedes W14 F1 new upgrades appear

The first images of Mercedes’ W14 Formula 1 upgrades have appeared ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W14 technical detail

The German manufacturer has spent several months working on the major revamp of its 2023 challenger after deciding that it needed a new development path in terms of its concept. 

While the car is unlikely to be seen in its entirety before Friday, the first images of its new sidepods and suspension have highlighted a big departure. 

The tweaks have confirmed that the zero-pod concept that Mercedes pursued from the start of the ground effect era rules has been abandoned, in favour of a route more akin to what Aston Martin and Alpine have done. 

This takes the form of the Red Bull-style downwash sidepods but includes a channel on the inside that helps further help airflow. 

As well as the sidepod changes, Mercedes is introducing a revised floor and new front suspension – which has been spotted as well. 

Mercedes W14 technical detail

Mercedes W14 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Beyond the changes bringing improved performance and downforce, one of the more critical characteristics that the team is chasing is making the car less of a handful for drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. 

Both have complained about the balance of the W14 being tricky at times, which mean they have less confidence in it – especially under braking. 

Mercedes has suggested that gains which come from making the drivers more comfortable should deliver a good step forward in lap time. 

Speaking ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff cautioned against a dramatic step forward in form for the upgrades but was clear that he hoped it would put the team in a better position over the long term. 

“It won't be a silver bullet; from my experience, they do not exist in our sport,” he said. “We hope that it gives the drivers a more stable and predictable platform. Then we can build on that in the weeks and months ahead.

“F1 is tough competition and a meritocracy. We are not where we want to be but there's no sense of entitlement. It's just about hard work to get us to the front.” 

Mercedes had originally intended to debut the upgrades at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, but it had to abandon that plan after the Imola race was called off because of flooding in the region. 

Mercedes W14 technical detail

Mercedes W14 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

shares
comments

How factory visit helped Aston Martin beat rivals to Honda F1 engine deal

How Red Bull keeps improving its RB19 F1 car

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes explains the six upgrades on its W14 F1 car

Mercedes explains the six upgrades on its W14 F1 car

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Mercedes explains the six upgrades on its W14 F1 car Mercedes explains the six upgrades on its W14 F1 car

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

Russell: Mercedes will treat Monaco F1 update outcome “with a pinch of salt”

Russell: Mercedes will treat Monaco F1 update outcome “with a pinch of salt”

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Russell: Mercedes will treat Monaco F1 update outcome “with a pinch of salt” Russell: Mercedes will treat Monaco F1 update outcome “with a pinch of salt”

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Latest news

What we learned in Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix

What we learned in Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

What we learned in Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix What we learned in Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

INDY IndyCar
Indy 500

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise" McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Alex Kalinuackas

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe