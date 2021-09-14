Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Horner: Verstappen "should never have been anywhere near" Hamilton
Formula 1 News

FIA sees no need to change Monza kerbs after Verstappen/Hamilton clash

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

FIA race director Michael Masi doesn't believe the sausage kerbs at Monza's first chicane require any changes in the wake of the clash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix.

FIA sees no need to change Monza kerbs after Verstappen/Hamilton clash

Hamilton and Verstappen collided halfway through Sunday's race, with Verstappen running out of room to pass Hamilton into the first chicane and running over the sausage kerbs.

That impact launched the Red Bull driver into the air as he landed on top of Hamilton, his rear wheel hitting the Mercedes driver's helmet.

While Hamilton praised the halo device for saving him from serious injury, questions were asked about whether the placement of Monza's sausage kerbs needs to be revisited.

While they serve their purpose as a deterrent which stops drivers from cutting the corner, they can also act as launch pads in the case of an accident.

FIA race director Masi believes the kerbs at the first chicane worked as intended, and that it is up to the driver to make a decision on whether to persist with an overtake and risk clipping them or play it safe and take avoiding action through the run-off area.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B collide

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B collide

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

"In that situation I think the sausage kerb works quite well in that particular corner," Masi said when asked whether Monza's sausage kerbs need to be looked at.

"It was a driver's choice. You can drive into a kerb or go to the left of it, which we saw numerous times that that happened over the course of the weekend.

"A number of people in similar situations chose to go to the left through those little bumps and re-join."

Verstappen was deemed proportionally to blame for the incident and received a three-place grid penalty for next race in Sochi.

Masi explained that because both cars were eliminated on the spot, the incident was investigated after the finish.

Otherwise Verstappen would have received a time penalty, much like Hamilton was hit with a 10-second penalty in Silverstone after their previous run-in.

Read Also:

"I think one of the things that we've generally agreed amongst the teams is that a five-second or a 10-second penalty, give or take, is there or thereabouts between the two of them," he said.

"You need to look at it on the basis of if they had continued, it would have been a time penalty in the race. However, they didn't.

"In Silverstone, you can't compare them at all, you've got two cars taken out in one incident, versus one car taken out in another incident.

"They could not continue to serve the penalty, so a grid penalty, as we've agreed with all of the teams, is applied for when someone doesn't continue."

shares
comments

Related video

Horner: Verstappen "should never have been anywhere near" Hamilton

Previous article

Horner: Verstappen "should never have been anywhere near" Hamilton
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

16 h
2
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen "should never have been anywhere near" Hamilton

34 min
3
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

2 h
4
Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

22 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

1 d
Latest news
FIA sees no need to change Monza kerbs after Verstappen/Hamilton clash
F1

FIA sees no need to change Monza kerbs after Verstappen/Hamilton clash

19m
Horner: Verstappen "should never have been anywhere near" Hamilton
F1

Horner: Verstappen "should never have been anywhere near" Hamilton

34m
Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC
F1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

2 h
FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty
F1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

16 h
10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 Italian Grand Prix
F1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 Italian Grand Prix

18 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

More
Filip Cleeren
Horner: Verstappen "should never have been anywhere near" Hamilton
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen "should never have been anywhere near" Hamilton

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo Italian GP
Formula 1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Trending Today

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

Horner: Verstappen "should never have been anywhere near" Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen "should never have been anywhere near" Hamilton

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

Archive: When F1's Italian GP no-overtaking proposal was rejected
Formula 1 Formula 1

Archive: When F1's Italian GP no-overtaking proposal was rejected

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 Italian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 Italian Grand Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Two drivers produced maximum-score performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left several others ruing what might have been

Formula 1
22 h
Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Plus

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of “glory” if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1’s other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021
The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus Plus

The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus

Graham Hill was nearly 30 when he made his Formula 1 debut. NIGEL ROEBUCK examines the life of a gifted racer whose talismanic personality defined an era

Formula 1
Sep 11, 2021
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Plus

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

OPINION: After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021

Latest news

FIA sees no need to change Monza kerbs after Verstappen/Hamilton clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA sees no need to change Monza kerbs after Verstappen/Hamilton clash

Horner: Verstappen "should never have been anywhere near" Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen "should never have been anywhere near" Hamilton

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.