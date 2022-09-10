Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / De Vries learned of Williams F1 call up during coffee break Next / Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Monza
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

FIA publishes Italian GP starting grid as Verstappen starts seventh

Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Italian Grand Prix from seventh on the Monza grid as the FIA published the provisional starting grid shaken up by several penalties.

By:
FIA publishes Italian GP starting grid as Verstappen starts seventh

Verstappen qualified second behind Ferrari's polesitter Charles Leclerc but was one of many drivers hit by grid penalties for exceeding the 2022 power unit allowance.

After having a fresh internal combustion engine added to his pool, Verstappen took a five-place penalty, although there was some uncertainty in the paddock on how that penalty would be applied.

Despite Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton also taking penalties and qualifying within five positions of Verstappen, the Dutchman will still receive a net five-place grid penalty according to the FIA's existing methodology.

He will therefore line up seventh, alongside fellow Dutchman and Williams debutant Nyck de Vries.

Mercedes' George Russell will start on the front row with Leclerc, followed by McLaren duo Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo in third and fourth.

AlphaTauri man Pierre Gasly starts fifth alongside Alpine's Fernando Alonso in sixth.

Perez' 10-place penalty drops him to 13th, ahead of Esteban Ocon, who received a five-place drop.

Sainz qualified highest of the three drivers hit with a back of the grid penalty, and therefore starts 18th ahead of Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda.

F1 Italian GP - Starting Grid

Cla Driver Chassis Engine
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari
2 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull
8 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Williams Mercedes
9 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari
10 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes
13 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull
14 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari
17 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari
18 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari
19 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes
20 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

De Vries learned of Williams F1 call up during coffee break
Previous article

De Vries learned of Williams F1 call up during coffee break
Next article

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Monza

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Monza
More
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen, Perez, Sainz join list of Monza F1 grid penalties Italian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen, Perez, Sainz join list of Monza F1 grid penalties

Perez: "Too many incidents" needed to remove Monza F1 sausage kerbs Italian GP
Formula 1

Perez: "Too many incidents" needed to remove Monza F1 sausage kerbs

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says the FIA should have done a better job with the safety car at the end of Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"

Max Verstappen says being booed after his Italian Grand Prix win “not going to spoil my day” after the Monza crowd voiced its frustration at how the Formula 1 race ended.

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut

Williams stand-in Nyck de Vries admits he "spent the whole night awake" ahead of his "dream" Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix, in which he finished ninth.

2022 F1 world championship standings after the Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 world championship standings after the Italian GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 world championship after scoring his 11th win of the season in the Italian Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race Plus

How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race

Heavier wheels and new rules have made pitstops an even more challenging art to master. But this is Formula 1, so the sharpest teams will always find a few tricks says LUKE SMIITH

Formula 1
8 h
When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers Plus

When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers

Rules and the consistency with which they’re applied are a point of friction between the drivers and governing body. MAURICE HAMILTON says is there an argument for just letting the drivers do what they do best?

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2022
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Plus

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Plus

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market Plus

How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market

OPINION: This year’s Formula 1 driver market has generated a rare dynamic of big money chopping and changing more akin to the world of football transfers. But with the cost cap now in play, could this year’s events become the norm in the future?

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat Plus

Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat

OPINION: With a 109-point standings lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.