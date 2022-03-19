Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The Abu Dhabi radio conversations that the FIA felt hindered Masi
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

FIA: No irregular betting on Abu Dhabi after "manipulated" message

The FIA’s findings into the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 controversy noted the no irregular betting activity had been reported after Lewis Hamilton said via radio the race had been “manipulated”.

Luke Smith
By:
FIA: No irregular betting on Abu Dhabi after "manipulated" message

F1’s governing body announced in December that it would be launching a full investigation into the events that saw the Abu Dhabi title decider restart on the final lap after race director Michael Masi failed to implement at least two articles of the sporting regulations.

Hamilton was overtaken by Max Verstappen on the final lap of the race, with the fashion of the restart prompting Mercedes to launch a protest that was ultimately dismissed by the FIA stewards.

After being overtaken by Verstappen on the final lap, Hamilton said over the radio: “This has been manipulated, man.”

The comment came after Masi had given permission for the five cars between Hamilton and Verstappen on-track to unlap themselves, but kept the other unlapped cars behind.

It has already prompted moves to clarify the sporting regulations moving relating to safety car rules, including changing the call for “any” cars to unlap themselves to “all” cars.

Read Also:

It was noted in the FIA report that there could be “different interpretations” of the regulations relating to the uncapping procedure, and that the sporting regulations “would benefit from clarification”.

A footnote to this point reads: “On Lap 58/58, HAM radioed to Mercedes ‘This has been manipulated’. It is worth noting that neither the International Olympic Committee (IOC) nor Sportradar have reported any integrity concerns regarding the official betting activity on the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Erik Junius

Sportradar is an independent body that analyses data across sport, and has a bet-monitoring service called the Universal Fraud Detection System. It works with more than 600 betting operators, according to its website, and flagged suspicious activity across 10 sports last year. The company works with a number of major sporting leagues, including NASCAR, the NBA, MLB, NHL and World Snooker.

Hamilton has not expanded on his “manipulated” radio message since Abu Dhabi, but was encouraged by the FIA’s moves to improve its race operation structure to “make sure that this never happens to anybody else in the sport ever again”.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said at the launch of Mercedes’ car in February that “nothing is fixed”, but that it was the “circumstances and decisions that were unprecedented” which left the team feeling aggrieved.

Hamilton said on Friday in Bahrain that he was hopeful the full findings of the FIA report would be released, having held a “good meeting” with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem on Thursday where they agreed it was important to be transparent.

shares
comments

Related video

The Abu Dhabi radio conversations that the FIA felt hindered Masi
Previous article

The Abu Dhabi radio conversations that the FIA felt hindered Masi
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
FIA to appoint new F1 sporting director to oversee regulations Bahrain GP
Formula 1

FIA to appoint new F1 sporting director to oversee regulations

In full: The FIA report on the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Bahrain GP
Formula 1

In full: The FIA report on the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

Latest news

FIA: No irregular betting on Abu Dhabi after "manipulated" message
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA: No irregular betting on Abu Dhabi after "manipulated" message

The Abu Dhabi radio conversations that the FIA felt hindered Masi
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Abu Dhabi radio conversations that the FIA felt hindered Masi

FIA to appoint new F1 sporting director to oversee regulations
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to appoint new F1 sporting director to oversee regulations

FIA explains how VAR system will work in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains how VAR system will work in F1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Alfa's 2022 F1 rookie feels less pressure than racing in F2 Plus

Why Alfa's 2022 F1 rookie feels less pressure than racing in F2

Guanyu Zhou is the first Chinese driver to secure a full-time F1 drive – and he’s got there ahead of Oscar Piastri, who beat him to the F2 title last year. But as OLEG KARPOV found out, he’s determined to prove he’s earned his place

Formula 1
5 h
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Plus

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain

Formula 1
19 h
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Plus

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Plus

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Plus

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Plus

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record Plus

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young team-mate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Plus

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Autosport went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.