FIA issues statement on Red Bull F1 team's Horner investigation

The series governing body didn’t reference the specifics of the matter but made it clear that it is committed to the “highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusivity within the sport.”

The statement comes two weeks after news of an internal investigation first became public via the media.

The initial stories revealed that Horner was the subject of an investigation by Austrian parent company Red Bull GMbH following unspecified allegations of misconduct from a female employee, with the team principal denying any wrongdoing.

The investigation was focussed on an interview conducted on behalf of Red Bull by an independent barrister on February 9. Horner subsequently appeared at the launch of the new RB20 in Milton Keynes on 15 February.

The day after the launch, further media speculation about the nature of the allegations shone a new spotlight on the matter, which subsequently triggered the responses from the series' two major stakeholders.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

In a statement given to Autosport on Monday the FIA said: “In relation to the independent investigation currently being undertaken by Red Bull GMbH, the FIA reiterates that until such time as the investigation has concluded and the outcome is known, we will not be commenting further.

“The FIA remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusivity within the sport.”

The FIA’s position is also enshrined in Article 12.2.1f of the International Sporting Code, which cites as a potential offence “any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motor sport and on the values defended by the FIA.”

As previously reported on Sunday evening F1 issued its first comment on the matter, suggesting that it wants to see an early resolution.

F1’s statement had in turn followed earlier comments from Ford, the company that is working with Red Bull Powertrains to create a new PU for the Red Bull and RB teams in 2026.

In what was the first comment from a Red Bull partner on the matter, global head of Ford Performance Motorsport Mark Rushbrook said that the manufacturer was monitoring the situation.

“As a family company, and a company that holds itself to very high standards of behaviour and integrity, we do expect the same from our partners,” Rushbrook told AP.

“It appears to us, and what we’ve been told, was that Red Bull is taking the situation very seriously. And of course, they’re worried about their brand, as well.

“And that’s why they’ve got an independent investigation and until we see what truth comes out of that, it’s too early for us to comment on it all.”