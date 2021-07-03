Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes wanted “no distractions” from Hamilton’s contract amid F1 title fight
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

FIA clamps down on F1 drivers waiting in Austria’s final corner

By:

FIA Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has clamped down on drivers slowing at the end of a lap after some close calls in practice in Austria on Friday.

FIA clamps down on F1 drivers waiting in Austria’s final corner

On occasion groups of cars were almost at a stop at the last two corners to try and find a gap, while other drivers were passing them on flying laps.

Matters were further complicated by the adjacent pit entry, with drivers potentially having to thread their way through slow moving traffic in order to get into the pit lane.

The subject was discussed in Friday evening’s drivers’ briefing at the Red Bull Ring, and Masi clarified the position in a new version of his notes, which was issued to teams on Saturday morning.

Masi reminded teams of Article 27.4 of the FIA sporting regulations, which references driving unnecessarily slowly.

He added: “For reasons of safety, during each practice session, acts such as weaving across the track to hinder another car may be referred to the stewards.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Erik Junius

“During free practice session 3 and the qualifying practice, the time published in accordance with Item 8 of the race director’s event notes [a maximum time between the safety car lines for in and out laps] will be used as a guide by the stewards to determine if a driver is considered to be driving unnecessarily slowly on an out lap or any other lap that is not a fast lap or in lap.

Read Also:

“For the avoidance of doubt, the pit exit, as defined in Article 28.2 of the F1 Sporting Regulations is considered a part of the track and the provisions of Article 27.4 apply in this area."

With specific regard to the queuing in the last two corners he said: “During any practice session, any driver intending to create a gap in front of him in order to get a clear lap should not attempt to do this between the entry to Turn 9 through to the exit of Turn 10.

“Any driver seen to have done this will be reported to the stewards as being in breach of Article 27.4 of the Sporting Regulations.”

Masi issued a similar directive in Baku, where he was concerned about cars running slowly in the fast sweeping turns before the start/finish area. Drivers were told to back off and make a gap earlier in their out laps.

shares
comments
Mercedes wanted “no distractions” from Hamilton’s contract amid F1 title fight

Previous article

Mercedes wanted “no distractions” from Hamilton’s contract amid F1 title fight
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

17 h
2
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 deal

46 min
3
Formula 1

Red Bull wants "clean sheet" for new F1 engines from 2026

1 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

1 d
5
Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

5 m
Latest news
FIA clamps down on F1 drivers waiting in Austria’s final corner
F1

FIA clamps down on F1 drivers waiting in Austria’s final corner

5m
Mercedes wanted “no distractions” from Hamilton’s contract amid F1 title fight
F1

Mercedes wanted “no distractions” from Hamilton’s contract amid F1 title fight

15m
Lewis Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 deal
F1

Lewis Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 deal

46m
Red Bull wants "clean sheet" for new F1 engines from 2026
F1

Red Bull wants "clean sheet" for new F1 engines from 2026

1 h
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace Plus
F1

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace

14 h
Latest videos
Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:18
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1 05:38
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Audi and Porsche bosses set for crunch meeting on 2025 F1 engines Austrian GP
Formula 1

Audi and Porsche bosses set for crunch meeting on 2025 F1 engines

F1 set to sign off sprint qualifying rules amid parc ferme concerns
Formula 1

F1 set to sign off sprint qualifying rules amid parc ferme concerns

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Trending Today

F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Lewis Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 deal

Red Bull wants "clean sheet" for new F1 engines from 2026
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull wants "clean sheet" for new F1 engines from 2026

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

Russell: Sim work shows F1 2022 is "completely different ball game"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Sim work shows F1 2022 is "completely different ball game"

What could have been: IndyCar's lost talent turned tin-top star
IndyCar IndyCar

What could have been: IndyCar's lost talent turned tin-top star

2021 F1 Austrian GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Austrian GP session timings and how to watch

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace Plus

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
14 h
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his team-mate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
22 h
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Plus

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Plus

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Plus

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021

Latest news

FIA clamps down on F1 drivers waiting in Austria’s final corner
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA clamps down on F1 drivers waiting in Austria’s final corner

Mercedes wanted “no distractions” from Hamilton’s contract amid F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wanted “no distractions” from Hamilton’s contract amid F1 title fight

Lewis Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 deal

Red Bull wants "clean sheet" for new F1 engines from 2026
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull wants "clean sheet" for new F1 engines from 2026

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.