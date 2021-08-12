Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Formula 1 News

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

By:

Ferrari says a 2.5 million euro damage bill so far this season shows why Formula 1 needs a potential rethink about cost cap limits.

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

F1’s top teams have faced a big headache this year trying to cut back their spending to get below the $145 million cost cap limit that has been introduced.

Both Mercedes and Red Bull talked about the pain they had to go through over the winter to lay off staff that they could no longer afford to keep.

But as the season has worn on, there has been further concern about the complications that outfits are facing when it comes to paying out for unexpected damage.

Valtteri Bottas’ crash at Imola prompted Mercedes to fear it would have to cut back on development updates, while Red Bull was unhappy about a $1.8 million repair bill it faced from Max Verstappen’s accident at the British Grand Prix.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto suggested after the Hungarian GP, when Charles Leclerc was taken out by Lance Stroll at the first corner, that rivals whose drivers are guilty of causing crash should pay for any damage caused.

But while not all teams are in agreement that such a scenario is realistic, Binotto thinks there are justifiable grounds for at least teams and F1’s chiefs to get together and talk about it.

He says that an inspection of bills from the first half of 2021 shows Ferrari has faced paying out 2.5 million euros ($3 million) for damage – which shows the kind of leeway that has to be built into budgets nowadays for unexpected events.

“These are overall damages, and sometimes we can damage ourselves, so these are not [just] other teams that damage ourselves,” explained Binotto.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 retires from the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 retires from the race

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Now, obviously, there's been a lot of discussions that if there is a crash and there is a guilty driver, and you're not faulty, and if you have been damaged, then should that be exempt from the budget cap?

“I think it's certainly an important point because the reason why I mentioned 2.5m euros is to show that overall the damage can be significant. So should we consider a different type of regulation in those cases?

“I think certainly there is merit for it. I think that certainly there are no obvious solutions, but it is something that no doubt we will discuss with the FIA, F1 and teams in the coming weeks, possibly to address it, to see if there is any solution for the future.”

Beyond the damage cost, there is also a fresh debate about whether teams should face exemptions from grid penalties if they suffer engine damage as the result of another drivers’ actions and are forced to take a fresh power unit.

Leclerc lost his second power unit of the year after he was swiped by the out-of-control Stroll at the first corner of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Binotto thinks there are grounds to discuss a potential change here too, even though it would be very complicated to sort out.

“There is no obvious solution,” he said. “If we damage an engine, as in our case like in Hungary, it was an engine that still had its intended usage but was not new.

“By replacing it, you fit something new so you don’t do it with something of equal mileage and the same lifespan. So it’s complicated.

“There is talk of a further reduction in 2025, of moving from three engines to two [per season] so it is clear that the fewer engines there are, the more important the issue becomes.

“We will discuss with all the other teams, and with the FIA, because this is certainly a current issue, brought to light from several sources, and therefore it deserves to be explored. But I don't think there is an easy solution.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

Previous article

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

35 min
2
MotoGP

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

20 h
3
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

17 h
4
MotoGP

Rossi's post-MotoGP car racing career won't be "just for fun"

23 h
5
Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

1 d
Latest news
Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem
F1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

35m
Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
F1

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

17 h
Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to races
F1

Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to races

19 h
Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez
F1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

Aug 11, 2021
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Plus
F1

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

Aug 11, 2021
Latest videos
Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Vettel's Fuel Sample Failure Explained - And What Happens Next 06:30
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Vettel's Fuel Sample Failure Explained - And What Happens Next

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Hungarian GP Plus
Formula 1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

More
Scuderia Ferrari
Ferrari has the best driver line-up in F1, says Binotto
Formula 1

Ferrari has the best driver line-up in F1, says Binotto

Ferrari: Good that Sainz questioned strategy during Hungarian GP Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Good that Sainz questioned strategy during Hungarian GP

How Leclerc can be the galvanising figure Ferrari needs Plus
Formula 1

How Leclerc can be the galvanising figure Ferrari needs

Trending Today

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

Rossi's post-MotoGP car racing career won't be "just for fun"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi's post-MotoGP car racing career won't be "just for fun"

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

Bathurst 1000 date clash drama erupts for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 date clash drama erupts for Supercars

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut

Newey: Politicking against Red Bull at level never seen before in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Newey: Politicking against Red Bull at level never seen before in F1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Plus

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

OPINION: While the architects of Formula 1’s experimental ‘Sprint’ concept have declared victory, STUART CODLING says that at best it’s a qualified success – and considerably more data is required before enshrining it as a fixture in grand prix weekends

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2021
The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory Plus

The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory

One of the defining Formula 1 drivers of his era, the late Carlos Reutemann should also have been a world champion. The reasons for the 1981 title slipping out of his grasp remain the subject of impassioned debate to this very day. GP Racing investigates…

Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021
How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Plus

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

After seven seasons of absolute dominance, Mercedes is now faced with a stark reality: through circumstances beyond its control it is struggling to maintain pre-eminence over one of its most ambitious rivals. Worst of all, it saw this scenario coming – but could do nothing about it, as GP RACING reveals

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2021
The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Plus

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Alpine raised eyebrows when it awarded Esteban Ocon an unusual three-year contract. Even more so when his performances seemed to tail off once he had that contract in his pocket. Now, after Ocon brilliantly seized the moment to win in Hungary, Alpine’s decision seems to be vindicated. LUKE SMITH analyses why Ocon loosened his Mercedes ties to stick with ‘Team Enstone’

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2021
How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator Plus

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator

As a young boy, Carlos Sainz was schooled by his father in the special folklore surrounding Ferrari in Formula 1. Now an established grand prix ace – and a Ferrari driver to boot – Sainz opens up to BEN ANDERSON about driving for the team of his childhood hero, and of his own boyhood dreams

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021
How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Plus

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

OPINION: The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix may not have been a thrill-a-minute overtaking fest, but it's a race that will live long in the memory as one of the best of the current era of Formula 1. And as F1 moves to regulations in 2022 aimed at boosting overtaking, Hungary showed the balance it must strike with its new machinery as not to deny similarly tense spectacles

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021
Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Plus

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

OPINION: Different perspectives had Lewis Hamilton’s solo second standing start in Formula 1’s 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix as fabulous or farcical. But did it make the championship appear too silly for the sake of a moment of high-charged sporting drama?

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021
Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver Plus

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

The chaotic start to the Hungarian GP set the scene for F1's less heralded drivers to make a name for themselves. Esteban Ocon did just that to win in fine style, but further down the order one driver was making his first visit to the points and - while the circumstances were fortunate - took full advantage of the chance presented to him

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to races

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.