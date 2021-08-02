Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bottas couldn't avoid Hungary F1 Turn 1 smash after mistake Next / Autosport Podcast: Hungarian GP review
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Guilty rivals should pay for F1 crash damage, says Ferrari

By:

Ferrari believes Formula 1 should consider having teams pay for the repairs of other cars if their driver is found guilty of causing an accident.

Guilty rivals should pay for F1 crash damage, says Ferrari

Amid calls from Red Bull for a rethink about F1’s cost cap regulations in the wake of the huge crash damage bills it has faced in the last two races, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has proposed a radical idea.

With Ferrari’s own Charles Leclerc having been taken out by Lance Stroll at the first corner of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Binotto said the situation needed looking at.

And while he does not believe an extra cost cap allowance for repairs is the right way forward, he thinks that teams of drivers who have been found fully at fault in accidents could be forced to pay for damage they have caused to rivals.

“I think there is value for discussions in the near future with the other team principals, FIA and F1,” said Binotto.

“Obviously if you're not guilty, having such damage in the budget cap is something which is even more of a consequence now.

“Should we add exemptions? I'm not sure that’s the solution. I think it may be very difficult to be policed.

“But I think that what we may consider is that if a driver is faulty, the team of the driver should pay at least to the other teams for the damages and repairs. That will make the drivers more responsible.”

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Binotto’s comments come in the wake of a fresh headache for the Red Bull team as it faces expensive crash repairs for the second race running.

Just a fortnight on from the $1.8 million bill that Red Bull faced from Max Verstappen’s high-speed British Grand Prix crash with Lewis Hamilton, it endured another bruising encounter at the Hungaroring.

An out-of-control Valtteri Bottas triggered a first corner pile-up in Hungary which left Red Bull duo Verstappen and Sergio Perez with major damage.

While Verstappen was able to continue and eventually finished in the points, Perez ground to a halt shortly afterwards and the team fears his engine is a write-off.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner thinks it unfair that his outfit now faces another major budget headache to pay for the damage in a campaign where it is already right at the limit of the $145 million budget cap.

He wants the FIA to look into the matter and try to find a way for teams not to be financially penalised when accidents are not their fault.

“It’s brutal under the cost cap,” said Horner. “I think it re-affirms that when you have an incident that isn't your fault, that we're paying a significant price for that and that's something that isn't budgeted for.

“It is something that I think does need to be looked at in greater detail by the FIA.”

Read Also:

Asked where the money will have to come from to pay for the recent accidents, with Red Bull already having had to make redundancies last winter to ensure it stayed within the budget cap, Horner said sacrifices would have to be made.

“Obviously you've got to look at what's within the cap,” he said. “It's spare parts and it's the engines as well, which is particularly concerning. I think we need to revisit this with the FIA because ultimately is something that can affect all teams, not just Red Bull.”

shares
comments

Related video

Bottas couldn't avoid Hungary F1 Turn 1 smash after mistake

Previous article

Bottas couldn't avoid Hungary F1 Turn 1 smash after mistake

Next article

Autosport Podcast: Hungarian GP review

Autosport Podcast: Hungarian GP review
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Guilty rivals should pay for F1 crash damage, says Ferrari

1 h
2
Formula 1

The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph

3 h
3
Formula 1

Alonso taught Hamilton the racing line in F1 Hungarian GP battle

3 h
4
Formula 1

Vettel's fuel sample failure: Why it happened and what comes next

8 min
5
Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

1 h
Latest news
Vettel's fuel sample failure: Why it happened and what comes next
F1

Vettel's fuel sample failure: Why it happened and what comes next

8m
Autosport Podcast: Hungarian GP review
F1

Autosport Podcast: Hungarian GP review

1 h
Guilty rivals should pay for F1 crash damage, says Ferrari
F1

Guilty rivals should pay for F1 crash damage, says Ferrari

1 h
Bottas couldn't avoid Hungary F1 Turn 1 smash after mistake
F1

Bottas couldn't avoid Hungary F1 Turn 1 smash after mistake

1 h
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
F1

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

1 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungarian GP fatigue Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungarian GP fatigue

Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus
Formula 1

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Sainz forced to take third Ferrari power unit for Hungarian GP Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Sainz forced to take third Ferrari power unit for Hungarian GP

How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer
Formula 1

How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash British GP Plus
Formula 1

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash

Trending Today

Guilty rivals should pay for F1 crash damage, says Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Guilty rivals should pay for F1 crash damage, says Ferrari

The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph

Alonso taught Hamilton the racing line in F1 Hungarian GP battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso taught Hamilton the racing line in F1 Hungarian GP battle

Vettel's fuel sample failure: Why it happened and what comes next
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel's fuel sample failure: Why it happened and what comes next

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

This was race that showcased the best and worst of Formula 1, producing a first time winner and a memorable comeback to a podium finish. Avoiding trouble at the start and astute strategy calls were key to success, but where some drivers took full advantage, others made key errors that cost them dearly

Formula 1
1 h
The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph Plus

The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph

Set to restart the red-flagged Hungarian Grand Prix in second, Esteban Ocon had some doubts when he peeled into the pits to swap his intermediate tyres for slicks. But this "heart-breaking" call was vindicated in spectacular fashion as the Alpine driver staved off race-long pressure from Sebastian Vettel for a memorable maiden Formula 1 victory

Formula 1
3 h
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Plus

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021

Latest news

Vettel's fuel sample failure: Why it happened and what comes next
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel's fuel sample failure: Why it happened and what comes next

Autosport Podcast: Hungarian GP review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Hungarian GP review

Guilty rivals should pay for F1 crash damage, says Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Guilty rivals should pay for F1 crash damage, says Ferrari

Bottas couldn't avoid Hungary F1 Turn 1 smash after mistake
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas couldn't avoid Hungary F1 Turn 1 smash after mistake

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.