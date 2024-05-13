All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Ferrari announces d'Ambrosio, Serra signings from Mercedes F1 team

Ferrari has announced the signings of Loic Serra and Jerome d'Ambrosio from Mercedes to bolster its Formula 1 engineering and management teams.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
export

Serra, formerly the performance director at Mercedes, will take on the head of chassis performance engineering role at Ferrari on 1 October and will report to technical chief Enrico Cardile. The news of Serra's move was revealed by Autosport last year.

The Frenchman entered F1 as an engineer for Michelin, before joining the BMW Sauber operation when the tyre company left the championship at the end of 2006.

When BMW withdrew, Serra moved to Mercedes and has remained with the team ever since, taking up a series of vehicle dynamics roles at the team before being promoted to performance director.

As revealed by Autosport earlier this year, ex-F1 driver d'Ambrosio also leaves Mercedes to join Ferrari – where he is also set to start on 1 October - as deputy team principal to Fred Vasseur, thus exiting his role at Brackley as driver development director.

The two will reunite with Lewis Hamilton when the seven-time F1 champion joins Ferrari in 2025.

A driver at the Marussia Virgin Racing team in 2011, d'Ambrosio also competed in one race for Lotus in 2012 as a replacement for the banned Romain Grosjean at Monza, in addition to his reserve role at the team.

Jerome d'Ambrosio, Driver Development Director, Mercedes-AMG, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG, watch the monitors

Jerome d'Ambrosio, Driver Development Director, Mercedes-AMG, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG, watch the monitors

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The Belgian then took a brief stint in GT racing before switching to Formula E for the all-electric championship's maiden season, driving for Jay Penske's Dragon outfit.

After four years with the American team in which he secured two wins, he switched to Mahindra for the start of the Gen2 regulations in 2018-19. prior to hanging up his helmet at the end of the 2019-20 season.

He then became deputy team principal of the Venturi squad to Susie Wolff, and was promoted to the team principal role when Wolff moved upstairs into a directorial role.

Read Also:

After Maserati entered into a partnership with the team, d'Ambrosio left to join Mercedes in a directorial role to work alongside Toto Wolff at the team, and with driver development guru Gwen Lagrue.

It became apparent earlier this year that d'Ambrosio was set for a switch away from Mercedes, despite apparently forming part of Wolff's succession plan at Mercedes and frequently featuring alongside the Austrian in his customary pit garage perch.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Sauber to add 'important' Imola upgrades to cure F1 pitstop woes
Next article Norris can beat Verstappen in straight fight but ‘many races ending in tears’ - Brown

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Miami needs bigger DRS to make racing more exciting, says Stella

Miami needs bigger DRS to make racing more exciting, says Stella

Formula 1
Miami GP
Miami needs bigger DRS to make racing more exciting, says Stella
Ex-Red Bull F1 drivers pay tribute to "unique genius" Newey

Ex-Red Bull F1 drivers pay tribute to "unique genius" Newey

Formula 1
Ex-Red Bull F1 drivers pay tribute to "unique genius" Newey
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
The eight key changes Ferrari has made to its F1 car for Imola

The eight key changes Ferrari has made to its F1 car for Imola

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
The eight key changes Ferrari has made to its F1 car for Imola
Ferrari protest into WEC Spa result rejected

Ferrari protest into WEC Spa result rejected

WEC
Spa
Ferrari protest into WEC Spa result rejected
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Latest news

F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026

F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026

F1 Formula 1
F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026
Albon: Williams lack of performance a "realisation" of task ahead

Albon: Williams lack of performance a "realisation" of task ahead

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Albon: Williams lack of performance a "realisation" of task ahead
DTM's new Full Course Yellow rule receives heavy criticism from teams

DTM's new Full Course Yellow rule receives heavy criticism from teams

DTM DTM
Lausitzring
DTM's new Full Course Yellow rule receives heavy criticism from teams
Peugeot claims unfair treatment in veiled BoP attack following WEC Spa

Peugeot claims unfair treatment in veiled BoP attack following WEC Spa

WEC WEC
Spa
Peugeot claims unfair treatment in veiled BoP attack following WEC Spa

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race
Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives

Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Why Norris was right to use his ‘No-Wins’ haters’ goading to right a series of F1 wrongs

Why Norris was right to use his ‘No-Wins’ haters’ goading to right a series of F1 wrongs

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Norris was right to use his ‘No-Wins’ haters’ goading to right a series of F1 wrongs
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe