Sauber to add 'important' Imola upgrades to cure F1 pitstop woes
Sauber team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi has revealed that "important upgrades" at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will help cure on and off-track issues.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Sauber: Bottas F1 race engineer switch down to Audi "anticipating" changes
Bottas hit with grid penalty for impeding Piastri in Miami F1 sprint qualifying
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles
Latest news
F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026
Albon: Williams lack of performance a "realisation" of task ahead
DTM's new Full Course Yellow rule receives heavy criticism from teams
Peugeot claims unfair treatment in veiled BoP attack following WEC Spa
Autosport Plus
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race
Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Why Norris was right to use his ‘No-Wins’ haters’ goading to right a series of F1 wrongs
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments