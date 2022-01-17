Ferrari reveals launch date for 2022 Formula 1 car

Ferrari F1 chief Mattia Binotto said in December the team was planning to launch its new car in mid-February prior to the start of pre-season testing.

But Ferrari has now formalised its plans by announcing on social media that it will unveil the 2022 model on 17 February, one month from today.

Ferrari is the second team to announce when it will be launching its car ahead of the new season following Aston Martin, which revealed last week that it would unveil the AMR22 on 10 February.

Ferrari is yet to reveal a name for its 2022 car, but the team will enter the new season looking to build on an encouraging 2021 campaign.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc scored five podiums and two pole positions to help lift Ferrari to third place in the constructors’ championship, bouncing back from the team’s worst campaign in 40 years in 2020.

While Ferrari failed to win a race for the second season in a row last year, the data proved that it made a step towards the leading pair of Mercedes and Red Bull, both in terms of outright pace and in its race operations such as pitstops.

The new technical regulations for the 2022 season mark a significant opportunity for Ferrari to try and return to the front of the pack, having opted against extended development of its car last year as a result, saying there could be “zero compromise” for the new ruleset.

Ferrari’s new car will enjoy its first extended run-out following its launch on 23 February when pre-season testing gets underway at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

The three-day test will be followed by a further three days of running from 10-12 March in Bahrain, which will also host the opening round of the season on 20 March.

Ferrari is already looking to renew Sainz’s contract after an impressive first season at Maranello, with talks due to take place over the winter. His existing deal expires at the end of the 2022 season.