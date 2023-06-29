Subscribe
Previous / F1 strategy explained: What’s an undercut, overcut, a DRS train and more Next / Ocon: New Alpine F1 investor Ryan Reynolds is "inspiring"
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Ferrari brings revised front wing to Austrian Grand Prix

Ferrari has introduced revisions to its front wing architecture for Formula 1’s Austrian Grand Prix, as it searches for ways to unlock the SF-23’s latent potential.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Carlos Saint, Ferrari SF-23 in Fiorano

The tweaks were trialled at a filming day Ferrari conducted at Fiorano earlier in the week where its F1 challenger ran alongside its Le Mans-winning Hypercar.

This was a shrewd move by the Scuderia, given that teams have less time to evaluate parts during free practice at the Red Bull Ring because it is a sprint event.

The changes that Ferrari have made are pretty extensive but mainly focus on the outboard section of the wing and endplate in order that the front tyre wake can be handled a little differently.

This also has the benefit of improving flow downstream for the revisions Ferrari introduced to its sidepods and floor at the Spanish GP.

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Austria tweaks include a total overhaul of the endplate, with a more rounded profile favoured on the leading edge, while the whole surface now curves out from the centreline (top, new).

The gap between each element in the junction of the flaps and endplate has also increased, whilst the cutout in the lower rear quarter of the endplate has also been amended due to the arrival of an inboard canard.

This is similar to the one we’ve seen from the likes of Red Bull, Mercedes and Haas, earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, the diveplane on the outer face of the endplate has been completely revised, with the S-shaped variant ditched in favour of a more simplistic curvature.

This reshaping has also resulted in the diveplane being set back from the leading edge of the endplate when compared with its predecessor.

There are also changes to the flapped section of the wing, with the chord length of the upper elements altered, while a Gurney flap has also been optioned on the outboard portion of the upper flap’s trailing edge.

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A subtle change has also been made to the nose, with the vanity panel now falling slightly short of the leading edge of the front wing’s second element, rather than being mounted right on it, which also results in a change to the shape of the nose tip.

shares
comments

Related video

F1 strategy explained: What’s an undercut, overcut, a DRS train and more

Ocon: New Alpine F1 investor Ryan Reynolds is "inspiring"
Matt Somerfield More
Matt Somerfield
Austrian GP: F1's latest technical images from the pitlane

Austrian GP: F1's latest technical images from the pitlane

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Austrian GP: F1's latest technical images from the pitlane Austrian GP: F1's latest technical images from the pitlane

How teams are trying to unpick the good intent of F1’s new rules era

How teams are trying to unpick the good intent of F1’s new rules era

Formula 1

How teams are trying to unpick the good intent of F1’s new rules era How teams are trying to unpick the good intent of F1’s new rules era

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Latest news

Perez: Q2 exit in Austria shows F1's track limits system is "wrong"

Perez: Q2 exit in Austria shows F1's track limits system is "wrong"

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Perez: Q2 exit in Austria shows F1's track limits system is "wrong" Perez: Q2 exit in Austria shows F1's track limits system is "wrong"

Verstappen summoned over impeding Magnussen in F1 Austrian GP qualifying

Verstappen summoned over impeding Magnussen in F1 Austrian GP qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Verstappen summoned over impeding Magnussen in F1 Austrian GP qualifying Verstappen summoned over impeding Magnussen in F1 Austrian GP qualifying

Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit

Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit

F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
GP Racing

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe