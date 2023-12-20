Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Famin: Renault willing to resume Andretti F1 talks

Alpine Formula 1 interim team principal Bruno Famin says that Renault is still willing to supply power units to Andretti if the American outfit gets an entry.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
Michael Andretti

Andretti had a pre-contract agreement with Renault, but it lapsed in the summer as the process of gaining an entry dragged on for longer than either party had anticipated.

The FIA gave the new project the official go-ahead in October, with a final decision then passed to the F1 organisation and its CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Since then the situation has changed with General Motors confirming that it is stepping up from a simple partnership role and intends to develop its own power unit for 2027 or 2028.

Despite Andretti strengthening its ties with a rival manufacturer Famin says that Renault is still willing to supply the new team in the interim seasons before the Cadillac power unit is ready.

If the team meets its stated target of starting in 2025 it would contest one season with the current specification power unit before the new regulations come into force in 2026.

While Andretti clearly has a cut-off point for an entry decision from F1 in order to be ready to race in 2025, Renault also needs sufficient notice in order to ramp up production and be in a position to supply a second team.

"We are talking to Andretti and to General Motors and we are happy to talk to them,” said Famin when asked about the situation by Autosport.

Michael Andretti

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Michael Andretti

“If they have an entry, we are happy to resume the talks. For the time being it's a bit on standby, and not due to us, it's because the length of the process is much, much, much longer than expected.

“The FIA took much more time to answer than they said at the beginning, now the ball is on the F1 side. If they have an entry, we are happy to discuss [a deal] with Andretti.

“What I said last time is that we had a pre-contract, the pre-contract has expired, then factually right now we don't have any commitment or any legal commitment with them. But we're happy to talk to them and to see what we can do together.

“If they have an entry it's because they will have demonstrated that they will bring a lot of added value to F1, and that the value of the championship and the teams will not be diluted due to that."

shares
comments
Previous article How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023
Next article F1 tech review deep dive: How marginal gains made Red Bull’s RB19 so good
Adam Cooper
More
Adam Cooper
Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles

Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles

Formula 1

Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles

FIA details tighter rules on F1 right of review requests

FIA details tighter rules on F1 right of review requests

Formula 1

FIA details tighter rules on F1 right of review requests FIA details tighter rules on F1 right of review requests

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Alpine
More
Alpine
Alpine: 2024 F1 car will be “front-to-back” new

Alpine: 2024 F1 car will be “front-to-back” new

Formula 1

Alpine: 2024 F1 car will be “front-to-back” new Alpine: 2024 F1 car will be “front-to-back” new

Alpine F1 team completes €200 million stake sale to US investors

Alpine F1 team completes €200 million stake sale to US investors

Formula 1

Alpine F1 team completes €200 million stake sale to US investors Alpine F1 team completes €200 million stake sale to US investors

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Latest news

Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles

Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles

F1 Formula 1

Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles

The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1

The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1 The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1

Invicta Watch Group buys ownership stake in Virtuosi Racing

Invicta Watch Group buys ownership stake in Virtuosi Racing

F2 FIA F2

Invicta Watch Group buys ownership stake in Virtuosi Racing Invicta Watch Group buys ownership stake in Virtuosi Racing

F1 tech review deep dive: How marginal gains made Red Bull’s RB19 so good

F1 tech review deep dive: How marginal gains made Red Bull’s RB19 so good

F1 Formula 1

F1 tech review deep dive: How marginal gains made Red Bull’s RB19 so good F1 tech review deep dive: How marginal gains made Red Bull’s RB19 so good

The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1

The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1 The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1

How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023

How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023 How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

The reasons why three F1 drivers missed out on Autosport's 2023 top 10 rankings

The reasons why three F1 drivers missed out on Autosport's 2023 top 10 rankings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The reasons why three F1 drivers missed out on Autosport's 2023 top 10 rankings The reasons why three F1 drivers missed out on Autosport's 2023 top 10 rankings

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe