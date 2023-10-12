Subscribe
Previous / McLaren: Qatar F1 stint lengths flattered us compared to Red Bull Next / Mansell memorabilia sells for over £2million
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Alpine says Andretti F1 engine option has now expired

Alpine says a pre-contract agreement it had to supply customer engines to Andretti’s new Formula 1 team has now lapsed.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Michael Andretti

Andretti has been putting in place plans to enter F1 for a while now and, as part of an original push, it had an agreement with Alpine for a partnership for power units as well as possible customer car parts.

It was widely understood that this deal would act as a holding pattern for Andretti while it worked together with GM and its Cadillac brand to help develop its own power unit in the longer term.

However, after the FIA announced last week that it had accepted Andretti’s entry and it was now being passed on to FOM to consider a commercial deal, it has emerged that the plan for customer Alpine/Renault engines is no longer in place. 

Speaking to Autosport, Alpine interim team principal Bruno Famin said the situation changed earlier this year when its pre-arrangement lapsed.

“We had a pre-contract with Andretti, which has expired because they were supposed to be granted an F1 entry before a given date,” he said.

“It means right now, if we want to do something with Andretti, we need to negotiate a full contract, a formal contract. So right now, we have absolutely no contract with Andretti.”

Famin explained that, after the option expired several months ago, there have been no further negotiations, and that there were no plans to resume discussions until it was clear from FOM that the Andretti entry was being approved.

Michael Andretti on the grid

Michael Andretti on the grid

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

“Everybody knows what the situation is,” added Famin. “We need something, and we need a decision from F1 before resuming with Andretti.”

Although Andretti has linked up with GM to help support its F1 entry, Famin said the partnership with a rival car brand would not impact its own assessment of doing a customer engine deal in the short term.

“We are still on the same line,” he said. “We had pre-conditions for making a deal. We are still expecting those conditions are fulfilled, but we have not changed at all our process.”

More: What's next for Andretti's F1 entry - and could it fall at the final hurdle?

However, Famin admitted there were timeframe factors that had to be taken into account because there was a long lead time to get a customer engine project up and running. It could mean that if a decision is not made until early next year, it could be too late to get engines ready for 2025.

“I'm not talking about [only] Andretti, but we start the supply of parts for the season a very long time before,” he said.

“Of course, depending on what will be the situation, there are some things we will be able to do, and some others we won't be able to.

“But, for the time being, it's even useless talking about that, because let's see, we don't have the starting point.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

While Alpine was open-minded about supplying engines to the Andretti project, it said it agreed with other teams that the American outfit’s entry to F1 should only be approved if it can bring a proven benefit to grand prix racing.

“We have nothing against 11 teams if it really brings real added value to the business as a whole, and to F1 in general,” he said.

Read Also:

“It's up to F1, to the promoter, to assess what is the real added value an 11th team may bring. And if they evaluate that there is really a big added value, we will be happy with that.

“What we don't want is that an 11th team dilutes the value of our assets in the championship. Of course, if that will be the case, we will be against that.”

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren: Qatar F1 stint lengths flattered us compared to Red Bull

Mansell memorabilia sells for over £2million

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities

Bridgestone’s F1 proposal included “advanced innovative technology”

Bridgestone’s F1 proposal included “advanced innovative technology”

Formula 1

Bridgestone’s F1 proposal included “advanced innovative technology” Bridgestone’s F1 proposal included “advanced innovative technology”

Andretti heading for F1 green light not court, says Ben Sulayem

Andretti heading for F1 green light not court, says Ben Sulayem

Formula 1

Andretti heading for F1 green light not court, says Ben Sulayem Andretti heading for F1 green light not court, says Ben Sulayem

Latest news

Vasseur urges FIA to find F1 track limits solutions after Qatar GP "festival"

Vasseur urges FIA to find F1 track limits solutions after Qatar GP "festival"

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Vasseur urges FIA to find F1 track limits solutions after Qatar GP "festival" Vasseur urges FIA to find F1 track limits solutions after Qatar GP "festival"

Your next favourite rally game – hands-on with EA SPORTS WRC

Your next favourite rally game – hands-on with EA SPORTS WRC

ESPT Esports

Your next favourite rally game – hands-on with EA SPORTS WRC Your next favourite rally game – hands-on with EA SPORTS WRC

The brothers giving a different perspective to sportscar racing

The brothers giving a different perspective to sportscar racing

WEC WEC

The brothers giving a different perspective to sportscar racing The brothers giving a different perspective to sportscar racing

Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress

Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Jonathan Noble

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities

How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid

How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid

How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023

How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023 How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe