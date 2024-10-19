All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP

F1 US Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 US GP race information, TV timings, highlights, radio and weather forecast

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris will start from pole position for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

The McLaren driver bounced back from a tough sprint race, which Max Verstappen won from pole, to take top spot in grand prix qualifying.

The British driver grabbed provisional pole after the first runs, 0.031s quicker than Verstappen, and that was effectively how it ended as George Russell crashed at Turn 19 which denied all Q3 runners the chance to complete a final flying lap.

That meant Carlos Sainz took third for Ferrari ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Russell.

Lewis Hamilton dropped out in Q1 of qualifying due to set-up issues that plagued his Mercedes car, leaving him down in 19th at the end of qualifying.

When is the F1 United States Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 20 October 2024
Start time: 2:00pm local time/8:00pm BST

The 19th round of the 2024 F1 season, the United States GP, gets under way at 2:00pm local time on Sunday 20 October.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 United States GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the United States GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 6:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and at 7:15pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of the race start at 8:00pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
Start time: 6:30pm BST Sunday 20 October 2024 and 7:15pm BST Sunday 20 October

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the United States GP.

When can I watch the F1 United States GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the United States GP at 12:50am BST on Monday. The full programme will run for one hour and 15 minutes, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend. The highlights will be repeated at 9:35am BST on Monday.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 12:50am BST, Monday 21 October 2024

Will the F1 United States GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the United States GP will start at 8:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 United States GP

Current weather forecasts predict dry and hot conditions at the Circuit of the Americas, with a low chance of rain and low winds. The temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 United States GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 56 laps of the Circuit of the Americas, covering a total race distance of 308.405km.

F1 United States GP starting grid

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

1'32.330

 214.955
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.031

1'32.361

 214.882
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.322

1'32.652

 214.208
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.410

1'32.740

 214.004
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.620

1'32.950

 213.521
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.644

1'32.974

 213.466
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+0.688

1'33.018

 213.365
8 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.979

1'33.309

 212.699
9 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.151

1'33.481

 212.308
10 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

 

  
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.176

1'33.506

 212.251
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.214

1'33.544

 212.165
13 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.267

1'33.597

 212.045
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.429

1'33.759

 211.678
15 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.721

1'34.051

 211.021
16 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes

+1.732

1'34.062

 210.997
17 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.822

1'34.152

 210.795
18 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+1.824

1'34.154

 210.790
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+1.898

1'34.228

 210.625
20 New Zealand L. Lawson RB 30 RB Red Bull

 

  
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: United States GP

Top Comments

Latest news

Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 teams' title after US GP 1-2

Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 teams' title after US GP 1-2

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 teams' title after US GP 1-2
Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment

Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment
McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle

McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle
Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

F1 Formula 1
Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?

Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe