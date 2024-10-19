F1 US Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Lando Norris will start from pole position for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

The McLaren driver bounced back from a tough sprint race, which Max Verstappen won from pole, to take top spot in grand prix qualifying.

The British driver grabbed provisional pole after the first runs, 0.031s quicker than Verstappen, and that was effectively how it ended as George Russell crashed at Turn 19 which denied all Q3 runners the chance to complete a final flying lap.

That meant Carlos Sainz took third for Ferrari ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Russell.

Lewis Hamilton dropped out in Q1 of qualifying due to set-up issues that plagued his Mercedes car, leaving him down in 19th at the end of qualifying.

When is the F1 United States Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 20 October 2024

Start time: 2:00pm local time/8:00pm BST

The 19th round of the 2024 F1 season, the United States GP, gets under way at 2:00pm local time on Sunday 20 October.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.



Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 United States GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the United States GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 6:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and at 7:15pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of the race start at 8:00pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

Start time: 6:30pm BST Sunday 20 October 2024 and 7:15pm BST Sunday 20 October



Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the United States GP.

When can I watch the F1 United States GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the United States GP at 12:50am BST on Monday. The full programme will run for one hour and 15 minutes, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend. The highlights will be repeated at 9:35am BST on Monday.



For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.



Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 12:50am BST, Monday 21 October 2024

Will the F1 United States GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.



Live coverage of the United States GP will start at 8:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 United States GP

Current weather forecasts predict dry and hot conditions at the Circuit of the Americas, with a low chance of rain and low winds. The temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 United States GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 56 laps of the Circuit of the Americas, covering a total race distance of 308.405km.

F1 United States GP starting grid