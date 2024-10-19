All Series
Qualifying report
Formula 1 United States GP

F1 US GP: Norris grabs pole as Russell’s crash denies final laps

Lando Norris has taken US GP pole position before George Russell crashed which denied the field the chance to complete final Q3 laps

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris scored pole position for Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix as a George Russell crash prevented Max Verstappen and co from completing their final Q3 fliers.

The session was already a shocker for Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton having been eliminated in Q1.

Norris will head the grid at Austin in a stunning turnaround from the sprint race, where Verstappen and the Ferrari drivers seemed to have a clear edge.

After the first runs in Q3, Norris lead Verstappen by 0.031s – staying ahead despite a massive snap through the penultimate corner largely thanks to a strong middle sector.

On the second attempt on new softs late in the final segment, Verstappen ran ahead of his title rival having just avoided a pitlane collision with Pierre Gasly exiting his Alpine garage, with the French squad later picking up a fine for an unsafe release.

But Verstappen’s attempt to topple Norris was thwarted when Russell crashed at the penultimate corner – the Mercedes heading the pack for the final tours.

Russell lost the rear of his W15 through the rapid, plunging left-hander and spun off through the gravel trap on the outside to hit the barriers hard, with the resulting double yellow flags meaning no drivers were able to complete their laps.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Verstappen and Norris had finished the first sector of their final fliers and the world champion had edged a near 0.2s advantage – albeit without getting to the sector where the McLaren had been faster on the first Q3 runs.

The order behind was preserved with Carlos Sainz third for Ferrari, ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren and Russell.

Gasly, who faces a post-qualifying investigation for the pitlane incident with Verstappen, took seventh ahead of Fernando Alonso and Kevin Magnussen, while Sergio Perez was 10th after losing his first time for running too wide out of Turn 9.

In Q2, Yuki Tsunoda could not progress even with the penalty-addled Liam Lawson giving him a tow down the main straight on both his runs.

Lawson, who was third fastest in Q1, was never going to compete in the middle segment given his grid penalty for another change on the car Daniel Ricciardo had previously been racing.

The other fallers were Nico Hulkenberg in 12th after a Turn 1 lock-up and exit oversteer snap, plus Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll, who could not match Alonso’s jump from the drop zone and into Q3 on their final Q2 fliers for Aston Martin.

In Q1, Hamilton was the shock faller – not gaining time as Russell, who progressed in fourth, did when Mercedes went with the rest of the frontrunners and switched from used to new softs.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, is returned to the garage

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, is returned to the garage

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

He ended up being shuffled down to 19th, with his main time loss coming in an oversteer snap exiting Turn 12 and shipping 0.5s compared to Russell, while Hamilton also lost time in the final sector.

Magnussen and Stroll jumped from the drop zone with their final laps right at Q1’s end, which shuffled down Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto for Williams, while the Sauber pair also exited despite personal bests on their final tours – Valtteri Bottas taking 18th ahead of his former team-mate Hamilton and Zhou Guanyu in 20th.

F1 United States Grand Prix - Qualifying results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 16

1'32.330

   214.955
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 17

+0.031

1'32.361

 0.031 214.882
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 19

+0.322

1'32.652

 0.291 214.208
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 20

+0.410

1'32.740

 0.088 214.004
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 19

+0.620

1'32.950

 0.210 213.521
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 15

+0.644

1'32.974

 0.024 213.466
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 20

+0.688

1'33.018

 0.044 213.365
8 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 18

+0.979

1'33.309

 0.291 212.699
9 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 17

+1.151

1'33.481

 0.172 212.308
10 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 17

 

    
View full results  

