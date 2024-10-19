All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP

Hamilton in shock Q1 exit at US GP

Lewis Hamilton eliminated in Q1 at Austin for US GP

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton labelled his Mercedes Formula 1 car's set-up as "a mess", after his qualifying struggles continued at the United States Grand Prix after he was dramatically knocked out in Q1.

The Mercedes driver had left it late in the first qualifying segment to try to get through to Q2, but it all went wrong as he failed to produce the lap time needed.

While he was slightly up on the cutoff point in the first sector, it all went wrong under braking for Turn 12 at the end of the back straight.

He appeared to run deep and, as he struggled to get the car turned in, he suffered some snap oversteer on the exit.

His second sector time ended up being half a second adrift of what team-mate George Russell did and left him in the drop zone.

As a number of other drivers improved in the closing stages of Q1, Hamilton ended up 19th overall at the end – less than one tenth of a second ahead of Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, is returned to the garage

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, is returned to the garage

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Hamilton reckoned his Q1 exit stemmed from the front suspension issue that he carried during the sprint, and the subsequent set-up changes made the car "a nightmare".

"It's been pretty terrible. The car felt great yesterday, so I obviously came really optimistic for today," Hamilton explained.

"[In the sprint] something failed in the front suspension, literally as we pulled away from the line for the formation lap, and I had that through the race.

"They figured that out, they changed the corner, but it felt like a mess throughout quali."

Hamilton also told Sky Sports F1: "We should probably start from the pitlane, because otherwise I won't be going anywhere from where I am. It's just a very inconsistent balance and no grip."

Hamilton’s Q1 exit was his first since the Chinese GP when he ended up 18th on the grid, and is his worst qualifying result of the 2024 campaign.

The Mercedes driver will gain at least one position on the US GP starting grid with RB’s Liam Lawson set to serve a back of the grid penalty for a complete power unit change outside of his allocation.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 chief hints at Argentina return in wake of new Globant deal and rise of Colapinto
Next article F1 US GP: Norris grabs pole as Russell’s crash denies final laps

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

Formula 1
Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP
Russell to take pitlane start in US GP after qualifying crash

Russell to take pitlane start in US GP after qualifying crash

Formula 1
United States GP
Russell to take pitlane start in US GP after qualifying crash
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Colapinto yellow flag cost chance at US GP sprint pole

Hamilton: Colapinto yellow flag cost chance at US GP sprint pole

Formula 1
United States GP
Hamilton: Colapinto yellow flag cost chance at US GP sprint pole
Mercedes has uncovered car changes needed for F1 2025

Mercedes has uncovered car changes needed for F1 2025

Formula 1
Mercedes has uncovered car changes needed for F1 2025
The Prost podium conundrum that Hamilton may face at Monza

The Prost podium conundrum that Hamilton may face at Monza

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
The Prost podium conundrum that Hamilton may face at Monza

Latest news

Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 teams' title after US GP 1-2

Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 teams' title after US GP 1-2

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 teams' title after US GP 1-2
Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment

Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment
McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle

McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle
Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

F1 Formula 1
Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?

Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe