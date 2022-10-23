Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Verstappen: Mateschitz news made for "tough entry" to US F1 qualifying Next / Ricciardo denies signing F1 reserve deal for 2023, rules out IndyCar move
Formula 1 / United States GP News

F1 United States Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Carlos Sainz will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Haydn Cobb
By:
F1 United States Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Ferrari’s Sainz claimed the third F1 pole of his career to take top spot in qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas, beating team-mate Charles Leclerc by 0.065 seconds. 

But Leclerc will take a 10-place grid drop for a new engine and turbo meaning he is set to drop to 12th on the starting grid, with Max Verstappen promoted on to the front row.

Saturday was a tough experience for Red Bull because shortly before the start of qualifying it was announced that co-founder and team owner Dietrich Mateschitz had died aged 78 following a lengthy illness. 

Red Bull F1 team boss Christian Horner led the tributes from the entire paddock, as his squad undertook qualifying as normal despite the sad circumstances. 

Earlier in the day, Red Bull’s F1 cost cap breach saga took a fresh twist with Horner hitting out at cheating suggestions. 

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 United States Grand Prix?

  • Date: Sunday 23rd October 2022
  • Start time: 8:00pm BST, 2:00pm local time

The 19th round of the 2022 F1 season, the United States GP at the Circuit of the Americas, gets underway at 2:00pm local time (8:00pm BST) on Sunday 23rd October.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 United States GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the United States GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Pre-race coverage will be starting at 6:30pm on Sky Sports F1 and at 7:55pm on Sky Sports Main Event ahead of the race start at 8:00pm BST.

  • Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
  • Start time: 6:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and 7:55pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday 23rd October 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the United States GP here

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 United States GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the United States GP at 12:30am BST on Monday morning. The full programme will run for one-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: 12:30am BST, Monday 24th October 2022

Will the F1 United States GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the United States GP will start at 8:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 United States GP

Current weather forecasts predict hot and sunny conditions at the Circuit of the Americas, with a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 30 degrees Celsius for the start of the race, 10 degrees warmer than the Japanese GP last time out.

How many laps is the F1 United States GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 56 laps at the Circuit of the Americas, covering a total race distance of 308.405km.

F1 United States GP starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'34.356  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'34.448 0.092
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'34.947 0.591
4 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'34.988 0.632
5 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'35.598 1.242
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'35.690 1.334
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'36.319 1.963
8 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'34.645 0.289
9 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'36.368 2.012
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'36.398 2.042
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'36.740 2.384
12 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'34.421 0.065
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'37.147 2.791
14 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'35.876 1.520
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'36.949 2.593
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'37.046 2.690
17 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'37.068 2.712
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'37.111 2.755
19 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'36.970 2.614
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'37.244 2.888
View full results
