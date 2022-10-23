Live: F1 United States GP commentary and updates

The 2022 F1 world title might be decided after Max Verstappen clinched the drivers’ crown in Japan last time out, but there’s still plenty at stake and many talking points both off and on the track.

Red Bull can clinch the F1 world constructors’ title at the Circuit of the Americas if it outscores Ferrari by 19 points this weekend, although Carlos Sainz starts the race on pole from Max Verstappen

Elsewhere, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez will battle for the runner-up spot in the drivers’ standings, with just a point separating the pair with four races to go - but the two will contend with grid penalties at the start.