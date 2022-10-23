Formula 1 Livefeed
Live: F1 United States GP commentary and updates
Follow minute-by-minute updates for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.
The 2022 F1 world title might be decided after Max Verstappen clinched the drivers’ crown in Japan last time out, but there’s still plenty at stake and many talking points both off and on the track.
Red Bull can clinch the F1 world constructors’ title at the Circuit of the Americas if it outscores Ferrari by 19 points this weekend, although Carlos Sainz starts the race on pole from Max Verstappen
Elsewhere, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez will battle for the runner-up spot in the drivers’ standings, with just a point separating the pair with four races to go - but the two will contend with grid penalties at the start.
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, James Newbold
And then there were three. Mexico's up next weekend, and then we'll have Sao Paulo and Abu Dhabi to finish off the season in November. That's all from us - thank you for joining us, and we'll see you again very soon!
And here's the report from an exciting US Grand Prix: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-united-states-gp-verstappen-wins-after-passing-hamilton-and-leclerc/10389350/
Russell grabbed the fastest lap at the end, a 1m38.788s. In other honours, Vettel gets driver of the day.
Schumacher was given a five-second penalty for track limits late on, which puts him 15th. Not a great day for the German.
Perez is fourth from Russell, Norris, Alonso, Vettel, Magnussen and Tsunoda. Stunning late-race charge from Vettel.
Vettel gets his reward for not giving up after his earlier pitstop blunder, taking eighth place at Turn 19 on the final lap! What a race!
Red Bull cements the constructors' championship, as Hamilton gets second place. Charles Leclerc completes the podium.
Final lap, and Verstappen's surely got this. Apple chief Tim Cook stands by with the chequered flag.
Russell comes in for soft tyres, as Mercedes sees an opportunity to grab a fastest lap point. He remains fifth.
Verstappen has, however, got out of DRS range and with three to go, doesn't look like relenting. Hamilton also gets the black-and-white flag.
"Max now on three strikes," Hamilton is told. "He went off at Turn 20!" comes the riposte, as Hamilton fancies helping out the stewards.
The fight headed by Vettel is playing into Magnussen's hands. The Haas is committed to a one-stopper, with everyone else on a two-stop strategy, and he's hanging on to eighth.
Verstappen gets a black-and-white flag for track limits, so he's going to have to be silky smooth from here.
It is midfield warfare! Vettel and Albon trade overtakes, with the German going around the outside at Turn 18 to make the move stick for ninth. Behind them Tsunoda takes 11th off Zhou.
Hamilton still has DRS on the following lap, but the Mercedes doesn't have the straightline speed to prise open a gap. Five laps to go.
Verstappen grabs DRS on the back straight, and Hamilton tries to cover him off - but the Red Bull is too strong for the Mercedes driver to resist and gets the lead back!
Vettel is back into the points! He's up to 10th getting by Zhou, while further ahead Norris passes Magnussen for seventh.
Alonso overtakes Magnussen for sixth place but loses his right-side mirror in the move, as the damaged part is ripped off in the turbulent air of the Haas.
Verstappen's closed into DRS range of Hamilton now, so we can surely expect a change for the lead very soon.
People's champion Vettel, denied a chance to fight for big points due to his slow pitstop, is 12th and closing up to a train of cars led by Albon in ninth.
Verstappen's continuing to erode that advantage, cutting the lead down to 1.5s. Hamilton needs to perform miracles to hold out, given the Red Bull's pace.
Ocon somewhat reveals his hand after that Norris overtake as he pits to take fresh mediums. Ocon, who started from the pitlane remember, drops to 16th.
A response from Hamilton this time around to go a tenth quicker than Verstappen, stabilising the gap at 2.5s. But Verstappen's going a little better at the start of lap 46 to try and address the arrears. Perez is closing in on the pack too.
Norris is on it! He gets up the inside of Ocon at Turn 12, despite a small lock up, to take eighth place.
The Norris express continues, as the Brit pulls off another overtake at Turn 1, this time on Albon, to take ninth place.
Verstappen took about half a second out of Hamilton on lap 43, and he's continuing to take more out of the leader.
Latifi has been given a five-second penalty for forcing another driver - Schumacher - off the track. Latifi is currently 16th and second to last.
Hamilton's trying to stabilise the gap to Verstappen, which sits around about 3.2s now. Leclerc is still within a second of Verstappen too.
Norris dives up the inside of Tsunoda at Turn 1 for some payback from earlier. The McLaren driver is up to 11th, hunting down Zhou for 10th.
Vettel now pits from second, so that's one less thing for Vettel to worry about. It's a nightmare stop for Vettel, whose front left will not go on! That's thrown him well out of the points. Heartbreaking.
Now Schumacher has got a black and white flag for too many track limit offences. But the better news for Haas is Magnussen won't be investigated for ignoring yellow flags. Are you keeping up?
Verstappen took a second out of Hamilton on lap 40, as Hamilton got a little held up by Vettel ahead. The Mercedes gets the lead into Turn 1 at the start of lap 41, and can now benefit from free air.
