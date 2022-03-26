Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 needs to discuss future of Saudi Arabian GP, say teams Next / F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Live commentary and updates
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

F1 teams reassured by 'credible' explanation of Saudi defence systems

Formula 1 team bosses say that a “credible” explanation of Saudi Arabia’s missile and drone defence systems helped to convince them to continue with this weekend’s race in Jeddah.

Adam Cooper
By:
F1 teams reassured by 'credible' explanation of Saudi defence systems

After Friday’s attack on an oil facility outside Jeddah, which caused FP2 to be delayed, one of the key discussion points during a series of meetings involving the local authorities, the FIA, F1, team bosses and drivers was the defence system that is in place around the city and the circuit.

It was explained that the site targeted on Friday did not fall under the umbrella of that protection.

The race weekend will proceed as planned after the risk of a driver boycott was headed off, following lengthy talks that continued into the early hours of Saturday morning. However, F1 teams have suggested there needs to be discussions after this weekend about the event's long-term future.

The fact that local VIPs are happy to bring their families to the track, with no concerns about safety issues, was another key factor in getting the teams on-side to continue the weekend.

“I think if the authorities have their own family here, and they feel safe, I can feel safe,” said Haas boss Guenther Steiner.

“We know the technical systems they've got in place. For me the assurance is if the authorities have got their own families here and they feel safe, I can be safe as well.

“They explained very credibly what is in place. The technical details, I am not in a position to explain that, because I'm not qualified enough. But there is stuff in place, which protects us, obviously. I'm not trained in that one.

“But the credible explanation of what they do, and that their families are here with them, that gives me the assurance that I'm safe. And that my team is safe.”

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, in the Press Conference

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, in the Press Conference

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin’s new team principal Mike Krack echoed Steiner’s views about the explanation given.

“We had quite a few high ranked authorities yesterday,” said Krack.

“And they explained to us the situation, they explained it to us in a very credible way. And this made all of, all the 10 of us that were in the room, confident that they take their responsibility very seriously.”

Williams boss Jost Capito added that the views of a non-Saudi expert on the defence system also played a role.

“In addition, there were also was also another defence person in there,” said Capito.

“Not from here, from from a different country, who looked into that independently, and confirmed that everything is in place to have a safe event.”

Team bosses agreed that it will be necessary to keep up to date with what is a developing situation, and react accordingly.

“When we discussed last night, with F1, FIA, the stakeholders, the drivers, the team principals, no doubt that we got all the assurance, and we discussed as well with the local authorities,” said Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto.

“But we as well concluded that let's keep updated ourselves. Let's see if there is anything new that needs to be to be addressed or discussed.”

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, in the Press Conference

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, in the Press Conference

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“I would say we'll come back to the same exchange and discussion that we had yesterday,” said McLaren’s Andreas Seidl.

“In the end, we need to trust F1, and the authorities here, put safety always first for every single member of the paddock here.

“I have full trust that this is happening. And I would simply rely again on the advice from F1 and the authorities.”

shares
comments
F1 needs to discuss future of Saudi Arabian GP, say teams
Previous article

F1 needs to discuss future of Saudi Arabian GP, say teams
Next article

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Live commentary and updates

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Live commentary and updates
Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
McLaren brake duct fixes have slowed development of MCL36 F1 car Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

McLaren brake duct fixes have slowed development of MCL36 F1 car

Red Bull fixes in place after triple whammy of Bahrain problems Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull fixes in place after triple whammy of Bahrain problems

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title

Latest news

Drivers still "concerned" over Saudi Arabian GP safety, say F1 teams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers still "concerned" over Saudi Arabian GP safety, say F1 teams

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Live commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Live commentary and updates

F1 teams reassured by 'credible' explanation of Saudi defence systems
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams reassured by 'credible' explanation of Saudi defence systems

F1 needs to discuss future of Saudi Arabian GP, say teams
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 needs to discuss future of Saudi Arabian GP, say teams

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition Plus

The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. MARK GALLAGHER finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success

Formula 1
1 h
Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer Plus

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah

Formula 1
4 h
The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era Plus

The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the 2022 Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Plus

What the 2022 Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Plus

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Plus

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Plus

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.